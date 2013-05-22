MUMBAI May 22 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd has attracted strong demand for its subordinate bond sale, with bids of over 25 billion rupees ($452.20 million), said three traders with knowledge of the deal.

The state-run firm has set a coupon of 8.06 percent for its 10-year unsecured subordinate bonds, compared with the company's senior bonds of a similar tenure that are trading at 8.01 percent, they added.

Rural Electrification is aiming to raise at least 5 billion rupees via the bond sale. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)