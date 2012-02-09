MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp has launched the book for its five year bond sale to raise a minimum 125 million Swiss franc, H.D. Khunteta, director of finance, said. The book will remain open till Friday for pricing, he said. REC had completed roadshows in Geneva and Zurich late last week and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are arrangers to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)