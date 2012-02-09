BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp has launched the book for its five year bond sale to raise a minimum 125 million Swiss franc, H.D. Khunteta, director of finance, said. The book will remain open till Friday for pricing, he said. REC had completed roadshows in Geneva and Zurich late last week and Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are arrangers to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.