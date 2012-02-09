MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp has raised 15 billion rupees through 5-year bonds at 9.28 percent, its finance director H.D. Khunteta said on Thursday. The state-controlled company, which lends to power and electrification projects, has set a spread of 724.20 basis points over six-month yen-libor for the bond, two sources involved in the deal said. HSBC, JP Morgan, Axis, Credit Suisse and ICICI bank are some of the arrangers of the deal, said the sources. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)