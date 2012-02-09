BRIEF-India's Supreme Tex Mart cancels proposed preferential allotment of shares
* Says cancelled proposed preferential allotment of shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sjoqv1) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp has raised 15 billion rupees through 5-year bonds at 9.28 percent, its finance director H.D. Khunteta said on Thursday. The state-controlled company, which lends to power and electrification projects, has set a spread of 724.20 basis points over six-month yen-libor for the bond, two sources involved in the deal said. HSBC, JP Morgan, Axis, Credit Suisse and ICICI bank are some of the arrangers of the deal, said the sources. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.