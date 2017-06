MUMBAI, May 28 India's Rural Electrification Corp has sought regulatory approval to raise up to $500 million through five-year bonds, H.D. Khunteta, director of finance, said. "We are watching the market and if the fully hedged cost is lower than that of domestic funds we will raise dollar funds. We are likely to benefit from the lower withholding tax regime," Khunteta said. The government has cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent in the federal budget for funding through foreign loans for all businesses. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)