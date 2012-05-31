MUMBAI, May 31 India's Rural Electrification Corp has invited bankers on Friday to discuss plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($356.35 million) through bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. The company could firm up deal modalities, including tenures and coupon, in the meeting with bankers, said the source. The base size of the deal is expected to be 5 billion rupees and the company is likely to borrow in the longer tenures, said the source. In the current financial year, REC will raise 300 billion rupees in debt. This will include $1 billion from offshore bonds, $750 million via offshore loans and the rest in local borrowings. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal)