MUMBAI, May 31 India's Rural Electrification
Corp has invited bankers on Friday to discuss plans to
raise up to 20 billion rupees ($356.35 million) through bonds, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The company could firm up deal modalities, including tenures
and coupon, in the meeting with bankers, said the source.
The base size of the deal is expected to be 5 billion rupees
and the company is likely to borrow in the longer tenures, said
the source.
In the current financial year, REC will raise 300 billion
rupees in debt. This will include $1 billion from offshore
bonds, $750 million via offshore loans and the rest in local
borrowings.
($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal)