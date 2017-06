MUMBAI Aug 9 India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) via 5-year bonds, a termsheet obtained showed on Thursday.

The firm has invited bids on Monday for the fund raising, it showed.

The issue is tentatively slated to open on Tuesday and close on Friday, as per the document. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)