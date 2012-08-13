MUMBAI Aug 13 India's Rural Electrification Corp is expected to raise over 17 billion rupees ($307.28 million) through a 5-year bond sale at 9.25 percent, three traders with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

REC had previously said it was planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via 5-year bonds.

The issue is tentatively slated to open on Tuesday and close on Friday, as per the document. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)