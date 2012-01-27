* Indian firms need loans to refinance FCCB redemption bill
* Reliance Comm refinancing boost sentiment
* Pricing for Indian loans in overseas markets rising
* Dark clouds hover over weak issuers of bonds - brokerage
* $5.8 billion worth of FCCBs must be repaid in 2012
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Prakash Chakravarti
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Jan 27 India's Reliance
Communications was lucky a China connection meant it could
borrow $1.2 billion to refinance a maturing foreign currency
convertible bond. Other Indian companies may not be so lucky.
Nearly two dozen Indian firms have an outstanding $5.8
billion in foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) that
mature in 2012, brokerage Kotak Securities says. Many will have
to redeem the bonds because their share prices have slumped well
below the trigger level for converting the bonds to equity.
Top tier borrowers will be able to tap international markets
with little fuss and Reliance's successful refinancing will
boost confidence in other big-name Indian companies.
But concerns are growing that a number of firms may struggle
or even fail to secure refinancing. Six-month LIBOR, a benchmark
for borrowing, has doubled since the middle of last year as
worries have grown over the euro area debt crisis.
A 16 percent slump in the rupee in 2011 adds another credit
risk and bond buyers and lenders are reducing exposure to
riskier markets as fears grow the euro area debt crisis could
spark a fresh credit crunch.
"Given its stature, there was never any question about the
ability of Reliance Communications to raise funding to meet its
convertible bond obligations," said Pradeep Mohinani, head
credit desk analyst at Nomura International in Hong Kong.
"Its success has somewhat reduced the refinancing risk for
India Inc. However, there are still several Indian companies
that face an uphill task in redeeming their maturing convertible
bonds. Some of them might get dollar funding from the loan
markets, but the lesser credits will have difficulty in
borrowing new money, which could potentially result in
defaults."
State-backed Export Import Bank of India, a frequent
borrower in offshore markets, is seeking a $150 million to $250
million, 3-year loan at 250 basis points over six-month LIBOR,
Thomson Reuters LPC said. That is nearly double what it paid in
March last year, a clear sign of the increase in borrowing costs
even for top-tier companies such as Exim India.
"Top-tier Indian firms will have to pay between 250 basis
points and 300 basis points over LIBOR to borrow five-year money
offshore," a Hong Kong-based loan banker said.
"Even at that kind of pricing, there isn't a lot of
liquidity available," he added, pointing to the rising cost of
funding and a shrinking pool of capital globally.
With six-month LIBOR at 79 basis points, Exim India's cost
of funding works out at 3.29 percent. Reliance Communications,
considered a riskier borrower, is paying 5 percent on a
seven-year loan from a group of Chinese banks.
Reliance is expected to buy telecoms equipment from Chinese
companies, a condition that helped seal the deal, sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
Market conditions will be much tougher for smaller or
mid-ranking firms, which may have to rely on Indian lenders for
funding.
Orchid Chemicals, which has to repay $117 million
in outstanding bonds next month, is typical, bankers said. At
little over 170 rupees, the company's share price is nearly half
the conversion price for the bond.
Axis Bank has offered Orchid a $100 million loan
over six and a half year at 450 bps over six-month LIBOR, a
source close to the deal told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Orchid's all-in cost is likely to be under 6 percent, higher
than Reliance's pricing.
Other issuers may find it difficult to secure fresh funding,
which is likely to increase worries about debt defaults, Kotak
said.
Kotak highlighted technology services provider Subex,
optical media and home entertainment company Moser Baer, and
information technology company 3i Infotech as ones with a "high
probability of default".
Yields on their FCCBs have jumped beyond 50 percent as
investors have sold off the debt.
Subex intends to raise up to $135 million to refinance two
convertible bonds worth a combined $131 million that mature in
March.
"We are confident that Subex will not default and expect to
complete the entire fund raising by end of February 2012," Subex
founder chairman Subash Menon told Reuters in a statement.
Moser Baer has $88.5 million in FCCBs maturing in two
tranches in June, while 3i Infotech has a total of $86.4 million
of bonds to redeem this year. Shares of both trade way below
their conversion prices.
The companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd
has $389 million of FCCBs maturing in 2012 in four separate
tranches. The company's share price is more than 70 percent
below the conversion price of the bonds due in June, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Including a redemption premium, Suzlon's total repayment is
likely to be $569 million, and with yields in excess of 40
percent for these tranches the market may be "factoring a risk
of restructuring" for the issuer, the Kotak report said.
Suzlon said in a statement it was confident of fulfilling
its FCCB obligations as they reach maturity.
Total offshore borrowing for the Indian corporate sector
was$173 billion as of June 2011, representing 20 percent of
total outstanding loans for the country's banking sector and 46
percent of total corporate loans, Citigroup said in a report.
RELIANCE COMM DEAL AN OUTLIER?
While most other Indian borrowers may not have the same
access to cash-rich Chinese banks as Reliance Communications
does, the big-ticket deal relieved some of the pressure as
Indian companies competing for scarce offshore finance.
"The refinancing arrangement may stabilise the market
sentiment towards Indian companies and boost their access to the
capital market," said Tobias Bettkober, a Switzerland-based fund
manager for Holinger Asset Management.
"This was a large FCCB issue and an adverse outcome of this
would have been catastrophic," said Bettkober, who holds
Reliance Communications bonds as part of the fund's portfolio.
The Reliance Communications deal came with strings attached.
The company is expected to buy equipment from Chinese companies
such as Huawei and ZTE Corp, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI and Kane
Wu in HONG KONG; Editing by Tony Munroe and Neil Fullick)