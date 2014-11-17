NEW DELHI Nov 17 State refiners in India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, are seeking more flexibility in import contracts as they look to tap new sources of supply flushed out by the U.S. shale boom.

Company executives say they want to capture regions from Latin America to Russia, and would be willing to ship in oil from the United States if Washington lifts a ban on exports, depending on logistics and pricing.

Following is the crude import plan of state refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd - for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2015 versus actual lifting in 2013/14. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company- IOC BPCL HPCL MRPL . Country FY15 FY14 FY15 FY14 FY15 FY14 FY15 FY14 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saudi Arabia 110.5 107.2 92.4 97.0 50.2 62.3 53.8 64.2 Iraq 285.2 255.4 3.6 1.6 90.4 87.0 10.0 0.0 Kuwait 200.8 197.5 54.2 61.2 0.0 3.8 27.1 32.3 U.A.E 50.2 74.7 60.2 59.4 20.1 27.5 33.1 49.7 Qatar 20.1 12.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.4 Dubai 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Iran 24.1 25.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 90.4 85.2 Yemen 0.0 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.2 Azerbaijan 16.1 22.3 5.0 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Malaysia 30.1 31.0 15.1 12.9 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Brunei 16.7 12.0 10.0 7.7 1.4 1.6 0.0 0.0 Nigeria 40.2 170.9 30.1 74.6 0.0 5.4 0.0 6.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.4 Angola 40.2 91.3 0.0 12.5 0.0 0.0 10.0 13.6 Libya 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.2 Eq Guinea 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Algeria 0.0 2.7 0.0 7.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Argentina 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 Mexico 20.1 14.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Brazil 0.0 5.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Colombia 0.0 2.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Canada 0.0 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Others* 33.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 51.8 0.0 11.0 0.0 Spot** 206.8 0.0 79.9 0.0 60.2 0.0 36.3 0.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 1098.5 1032.1 350.6 340.2 279.1 187.6 271.9 267.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Source: Company officials Numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.33 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. * IOC - Others include term deals with national oil companies of Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil Algeria and with multinational companies for supply of Malayian/Brunei crude. * HPCL - Others include optional contracts and expected additional purchases from existing suppliers. * MRPL - Others include parent ONGC's equity crude from Azerbaijan, Sudan, and Russia. ** Spot volumes in 2013/14 have been included in imports from various countries (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Richard Pullin)