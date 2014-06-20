NEW DELHI, June 20 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, part owned by steel tycoon L. N. Mittal, has shut a vacuum gas oil unit on Friday after a fire at its 180,000 barrels per day Bathinda refinery, its managing director Prabh Das said.

"Only the fire-hit VGO unit has been shut, rest of the refinery is operating normally," he told Reuters, adding the unit will be restarted soon.

The fire has been contained and there were no casualties.

