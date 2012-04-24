NEW DELHI, April 24 Indian refiners' output rose an annual 1.6 percent to about
3.60 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, its fifth straight monthly rise, as most refiners
stepped up runs to meet financial year targets.
Refinery output rose an annual 3.2 percent to about 3.41 bpd in the last fiscal year ended in
March, when Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.. Essar Oil expanded
capacity and Hindustan Mittal Energy started its 180,000 bpd plant in northern India.
Reliance Industry, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of
the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.9 percent to 760,900 bpd, still a
fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. During 2011/12,
India's oil output grew 1 percent to about 762,800 bpd.
Natural gas output declined 10.1 percent to 3.85 billion cubic metres in March from a year
ago as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to declined.
Overall local gas output fell an annual 8.9 percent to 47.55 billion cubic metres during
2011/12.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Mar. Mar. April-Mar. April-Mar.
2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 80 95 96 1059 1118
IOC, Barauni 537 575 579 5730 6207
IOC, Koyali 1200 1257 1295 14253 13561
IOC, Haldia 635 696 684 8072 6878
IOC, Mathura 736 785 797 8202 8880
IOC, Digboi 59 57 43 622 651
IOC, Panipat 1349 1303 1317 15496 13661
IOC, Bongaigaon 209 203 150 2188 2008
BPCL, Mumbai 1046 1147 1155 13355 13020
BPCL, Kochi 810 871 715 9448 8732
HPCL, Mumbai 639 740 727 7722 6752
HPCL, Visakh 804 726 849 8682 8200
CPCL, Manali 906 889 926 9953 10104
CPCL, Narimanam 67 55 73 611 703
NRL, Numaligarh 258 212 218 2825 2255
MRPL, Mangalore 1140 1116 1188 12792 12662
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 8 69 69
Reliance,Jamng 2639 3102 2910 35423 34517
Essar, Vadinar 1600 1403 1271 13643 14873
___________________________________________________________
Total 14,719 15,238 15,001 170,146 164,851
__________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Mar. Mar. April-Mar. April-Mar.
2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 464 452 493 5626 5757
Andhra Pradesh 18 28 29 305 305
Tamil Nadu 16 20 21 249 234
Assam 101 101 108 1203 1150
Mumbai High 1440 1355 1422 16330 17002
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 322 332 324 3847 3582
Private operators 914 930 918 10527 9682
______________________________________________________________
Total 3,275 3,218 3,315 38,087 37,712
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
