NEW DELHI, April 24 Indian refiners' output rose an annual 1.6 percent to about 3.60 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, its fifth straight monthly rise, as most refiners stepped up runs to meet financial year targets. Refinery output rose an annual 3.2 percent to about 3.41 bpd in the last fiscal year ended in March, when Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.. Essar Oil expanded capacity and Hindustan Mittal Energy started its 180,000 bpd plant in northern India. Reliance Industry, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for over a third of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.9 percent to 760,900 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. During 2011/12, India's oil output grew 1 percent to about 762,800 bpd. Natural gas output declined 10.1 percent to 3.85 billion cubic metres in March from a year ago as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to declined. Overall local gas output fell an annual 8.9 percent to 47.55 billion cubic metres during 2011/12. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar. Mar. April-Mar. April-Mar. 2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 80 95 96 1059 1118 IOC, Barauni 537 575 579 5730 6207 IOC, Koyali 1200 1257 1295 14253 13561 IOC, Haldia 635 696 684 8072 6878 IOC, Mathura 736 785 797 8202 8880 IOC, Digboi 59 57 43 622 651 IOC, Panipat 1349 1303 1317 15496 13661 IOC, Bongaigaon 209 203 150 2188 2008 BPCL, Mumbai 1046 1147 1155 13355 13020 BPCL, Kochi 810 871 715 9448 8732 HPCL, Mumbai 639 740 727 7722 6752 HPCL, Visakh 804 726 849 8682 8200 CPCL, Manali 906 889 926 9953 10104 CPCL, Narimanam 67 55 73 611 703 NRL, Numaligarh 258 212 218 2825 2255 MRPL, Mangalore 1140 1116 1188 12792 12662 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 8 69 69 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3102 2910 35423 34517 Essar, Vadinar 1600 1403 1271 13643 14873 ___________________________________________________________ Total 14,719 15,238 15,001 170,146 164,851 __________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Mar. Mar. April-Mar. April-Mar. 2012 2011 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 464 452 493 5626 5757 Andhra Pradesh 18 28 29 305 305 Tamil Nadu 16 20 21 249 234 Assam 101 101 108 1203 1150 Mumbai High 1440 1355 1422 16330 17002 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 332 324 3847 3582 Private operators 914 930 918 10527 9682 ______________________________________________________________ Total 3,275 3,218 3,315 38,087 37,712 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Annie Banerji; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)