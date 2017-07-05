FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HMEL delays full start of Bathinda refinery to end-July - sources
July 5, 2017 / 5:30 AM / a day ago

India's HMEL delays full start of Bathinda refinery to end-July - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the full-scale start-up of its Bathinda oil refinery in northern Punjab state to the end of July, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The refinery was shut on April 30 for about 45 days to raise capacity by about 28 percent to 230,000 barrels per day. The start-up was first delayed to late June.

It may only be fully operational in late July, the sources said.

HMEL's chief executive Prabh Das declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

