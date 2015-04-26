NEW DELHI, April 26 Indian Oil Corp,
the country's biggest refiner, on Sunday began crude processing
at its 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) Paradip refinery and aims to
fully commission the plant in six months, two company sources
said, potentially adding to the glut of oil products in the
region.
Output from the $5.2 billion Paradip refinery will compete
with rising supplies of fuels from new and expanded plants in
the Middle East and China, putting pressure on the profit
margins of Asian refiners.
Asian refining margins- the difference between cost of crude
and price of the finished product- have eased after touching
multi year highs at the beginning of the year as regional demand
is hit by slowing economic growth, especially in China.
"Today we got some naphtha, kerosene and gasoline," said one
of the sources.
IOC aims to start secondary units that help improve the
quality of fuels in phases by end-October, the sources said. The
plant on the east coast was expected to operate at 60 percent
capacity between November and March.
Paradip plant was initially expected to begin operations in
2012, but a flurry of problems, involving supplies from
contractors, environmental concerns and natural calamities,
repeatedly delayed the project.
The state refiner will shut the only crude unit at the plant
after 10-15 days of operations for about two months and use the
intermediary products for commissioning the secondary units,
they said.
India has nearly doubled its refining capacity over the last
decade to almost 5 million barrels per day, making it the
world's fourth largest refining centre after the U.S., China and
Russia, according to BP's statistical review of world energy.
The Paradip refinery is the most sophisticated of IOC's 11
plants. With the commissioning of Paradip refinery, IOC's
overall refining capacity has been increased to 1.61 million
bpd, about 35 percent of the country's 4.6 million bpd capacity.
The last refinery commissioned in India was three years ago,
when HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) commissioned its 180,000 bpd
refinery at Bathinda in northern Punjab state.
Paradip refinery is expected to mainly cater to the markets
in eastern India, currently fed by sourcing fuels from private
players and other plants in northern India, and free up some
gasoline for overseas markets.
Gasoline margins have remained strong in recent months even
as margins for other products such as diesel, mostly used in
construction, and shipping fuel, have weakened.
The plant is designed to process Mexico's Maya crude,
although West African sweet crude was used to commission the
crude unit, the sources said.
(Additional Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Ralph Boulton)