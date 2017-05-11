Airshow: Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
The company is seeking 60,000 tonnes of gasoil with a sulphur content of 40 parts per million for delivery into Visakhapatnam over May 25 to 30, a tender document seen by Reuters showed.
The tender closes on May 15.
HPCL seldom imports gasoil in the spot market as the company is well-balanced with its demand and supply, the sources said.
It is seeking gasoil as its Bathinda refinery started planned maintenance this week that will last for about one-and-a-half months, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
India's gasoil demand growth has slowed to about 3 percent a year from a peak of 8 to 9 percent after a government decision to abolish high-value currency bills hurt small businesses, the source said.
But increased infrastructure projects will likely cause a rebound in demand for the industrial and transport fuel by second half of the year or first half of next year, the source said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
MUMBAI Indian instant messaging platform Hike rolled out an in-app electronic payments wallet on Tuesday in a bid to cash in on rising digital transactions, replicating similar services offered by its backer Tencent Holdings in China.