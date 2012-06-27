June 27 Indian refiners processed 2.9 percent more oil in May from a year ago, the highest growth since November, as the data for the first time included runs by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bina plant in central India, according to a government statement. During May Indian refiners processed about 3.50 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released on Wednesday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 5.4 percent from a year ago. India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month edged up 0.5 percent to 768,200 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output declined 10.8 percent to 3.70 billion cubic metres in May from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- May May April-May April-May 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 70 93 80 184 178 IOC, Barauni 532 547 552 1120 1077 IOC, Koyali 860 877 1271 1860 2497 IOC, Haldia 675 704 736 1382 1440 IOC, Mathura 699 767 750 1530 1494 IOC, Digboi 57 51 60 106 76 IOC, Panipat 1333 1396 1194 2639 2487 IOC, Bongaigaon 165 183 180 357 350 BPCL, Mumbai 1112 1148 1151 2237 2240 BPCL, Kochi 830 795 600 1671 1254 BPCL, Bina 440 424 0 891 0 HPCL, Mumbai 652 600 653 1017 1170 HPCL, Visakh 476 736 666 1360 1388 CPCL, Manali 914 800 838 1527 1738 CPCL, Narimanam 39 41 15 82 74 NRL, Numaligarh 0 0 240 90 453 MRPL, Mangalore 900 1058 1191 1824 2186 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 7 8 14 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3002 2947 6003 5808 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1563 1244 2990 2441 __________________________________________________________ Total 14,058 14,796 14,373 28,877 28,364 __________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) May May April-May April-May 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 453 452 489 888 962 Andhra Pradesh 24 25 27 49 54 Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 42 41 Assam 99 100 102 196 204 Mumbai High 1367 1315 1355 2613 2701 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 332 314 324 630 640 Private operators 1037 1022 917 1975 1818 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,331 3,249 3,234 6,393 6,420 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Kriti Anand)