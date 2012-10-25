Oct 25 Indian refiners processed 11.4 percent
more oil in Septemner than a year ago, a fifth straight monthly
rise and the biggest jump since July 2010, from a low base last
year when Essar Oil's plant was completely shut for an
upgrade.
During September, Indian refiners processed about 3.45
million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil
ministry on Thursday showed, when demand for refined fuels rose
2.8 percent from a year ago.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.7
percent to 749,300 bpd. That is just a fraction of the overall
needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output fell 14.8 percent to 3.36 billion cubic
metres in September from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block off the east coast continued to
decline.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. Sept. April-Sept. April-Sept.
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 84 73 91 422 500
IOC, Barauni 464 469 435 3197 2668
IOC, Koyali 1190 1121 965 6381 6970
IOC, Haldia 630 527 638 3486 4102
IOC, Mathura 620 665 461 4311 4146
IOC, Digboi 55 54 58 337 299
IOC, Panipat 913 984 1279 7390 7631
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 180 160 1173 1035
BPCL, Mumbai 834 944 883 6526 6478
BPCL, Kochi 840 903 762 5337 4265
BPCL, Bina 525 102 0 2490 0
HPCL, Mumbai 631 706 622 3786 3629
HPCL, Visakh 796 648 767 3548 4535
CPCL, Manali 753 516 767 4076 4877
CPCL, Narimanam 59 51 52 309 286
NRL, Numaligarh 260 252 250 1080 1447
MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1198 845 6505 6389
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 6 25 35
Reliance,Jamng 2556 3043 2928 18052 17618
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1688 717 9747 6738
____________________________________________________________
Total 14,225 14,129 12,685 88,178 83,649
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Sept. Sept. April-Sept. April-Sept.
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 440 418 467 2624 2876
Andhra Pradesh 22 23 24 145 154
Tamil Nadu 17 21 20 126 124
Assam 98 102 97 605 598
Mumbai High 1360 1244 1349 7760 8220
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 324 305 320 1888 1937
Private operators 991 952 841 5934 5321
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,252 3,067 3,118 19,084 19,229
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)