July 25 Indian refiners processed 6.16 percent
more oil in June from a year ago, a second straight monthly
rise, a government statement on Wednesday showed.
During June, Indian refiners processed about 3.66 million
barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry
showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 7.17 percent from a
year ago.
India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1
percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the
government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is
set to spur consumption of industrial fuels, government data
showed last month.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month edged down
0.76 percent to 767,451 bpd, still a fraction of the overall
needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output declined 11 percent to 3.53 billion cubic
metres in June from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to
decline.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Jun Jun April-Jun April-Jun
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 30 91 65 275 243
IOC, Barauni 515 488 551 1608 1629
IOC, Koyali 960 1149 1227 3009 3723
IOC, Haldia 660 456 700 1838 2140
IOC, Mathura 676 683 751 2213 2245
IOC, Digboi 56 59 54 165 129
IOC, Panipat 1320 1263 1182 3902 3669
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 210 174 567 525
BPCL, Mumbai 1114 1105 1118 3342 3358
BPCL, Kochi 840 901 657 2572 1911
BPCL, Bina 435 553 0 1444 0
HPCL, Mumbai 631 606 597 1623 1768
HPCL, Visakh 639 655 815 2015 2203
CPCL, Manali 884 843 683 2370 2421
CPCL, Narimanam 59 66 53 148 127
NRL, Numaligarh 225 225 257 315 709
MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1091 1135 2195 3320
ONGC, Tatipaka 2 4 4 13 19
Reliance,Jamng 2556 2921 2863 8925 8671
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1609 1229 4599 3669
__________________________________________________________
Total 14,665 14,983 14,119 43,861 42,484
__________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Jun Jun April-Jun April-Jun
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 440 431 472 1319 1434
Andhra Pradesh 22 24 25 73 79
Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 63 62
Assam 97 98 98 294 302
Mumbai High 1321 1280 1356 3893 4057
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 322 307 316 936 956
Private operators 1002 980 878 2955 2695
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,222 3,142 3,165 9,533 9,586
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW
DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)