July 25 Indian refiners processed 6.16 percent more oil in June from a year ago, a second straight monthly rise, a government statement on Wednesday showed. During June, Indian refiners processed about 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 7.17 percent from a year ago. India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels, government data showed last month. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month edged down 0.76 percent to 767,451 bpd, still a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output declined 11 percent to 3.53 billion cubic metres in June from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block in the east coast continued to decline. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Jun Jun April-Jun April-Jun 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 30 91 65 275 243 IOC, Barauni 515 488 551 1608 1629 IOC, Koyali 960 1149 1227 3009 3723 IOC, Haldia 660 456 700 1838 2140 IOC, Mathura 676 683 751 2213 2245 IOC, Digboi 56 59 54 165 129 IOC, Panipat 1320 1263 1182 3902 3669 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 210 174 567 525 BPCL, Mumbai 1114 1105 1118 3342 3358 BPCL, Kochi 840 901 657 2572 1911 BPCL, Bina 435 553 0 1444 0 HPCL, Mumbai 631 606 597 1623 1768 HPCL, Visakh 639 655 815 2015 2203 CPCL, Manali 884 843 683 2370 2421 CPCL, Narimanam 59 66 53 148 127 NRL, Numaligarh 225 225 257 315 709 MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1091 1135 2195 3320 ONGC, Tatipaka 2 4 4 13 19 Reliance,Jamng 2556 2921 2863 8925 8671 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1609 1229 4599 3669 __________________________________________________________ Total 14,665 14,983 14,119 43,861 42,484 __________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jun Jun April-Jun April-Jun 2012 2011 2012 2011 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 440 431 472 1319 1434 Andhra Pradesh 22 24 25 73 79 Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 63 62 Assam 97 98 98 294 302 Mumbai High 1321 1280 1356 3893 4057 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 307 316 936 956 Private operators 1002 980 878 2955 2695 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,222 3,142 3,165 9,533 9,586 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Malini Menon; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)