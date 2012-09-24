Sept 24 Indian refiners processed 8.4 percent
more oil in August from a year ago, a fourth straight monthly
rise and the biggest jump since November, a government statement
on Monday said, as most plants operated at higher capacity after
maintenance shutdowns.
During August, Indian refiners processed about 3.60 million
barrels per day (bpd), the data released by the oil ministry
showed, when demand for refined fuels rose 7.8 percent from a
year ago.
India's oil products demand in 2012/13 is likely to grow an
annual 6.1 percent, the highest in five years, government data
showed last month.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month edged down
0.6 percent to 763,300 bpd, still a fraction of the overall
needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output fell 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion cubic
metres in August from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block of f th e ea st coast continued to
decline.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 85 5 98 348 409
IOC, Barauni 532 579 185 2728 2233
IOC, Koyali 1060 1195 1059 5260 6005
IOC, Haldia 650 543 670 2959 3464
IOC, Mathura 641 733 684 3646 3686
IOC, Digboi 58 58 53 283 242
IOC, Panipat 1343 1307 1383 6406 6352
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 214 165 993 875
BPCL, Mumbai 1103 1102 1091 5582 5595
BPCL, Kochi 865 921 797 4435 3504
BPCL, Bina 545 604 0 2388 0
HPCL, Mumbai 652 747 639 3079 3006
HPCL, Visakh 822 414 728 2900 3768
CPCL, Manali 527 483 772 3561 4110
CPCL, Narimanam 61 62 64 258 234
NRL, Numaligarh 265 269 239 829 1198
MRPL, Mangalore 1175 1198 1106 5306 5544
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 5 21 29
Reliance,Jamng 2639 3044 3004 15009 14690
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1722 1280 8059 6021
____________________________________________________________
Total 14,895 15,205 14,022 74,049 70,964
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
Aug. Aug. April-Aug. April-Aug.
2012 2011 2012 2011
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 454 441 487 2206 2409
Andhra Pradesh 23 24 25 122 130
Tamil Nadu 18 21 21 105 104
Assam 101 105 99 503 501
Mumbai High 1417 1309 1403 6516 6871
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 334 321 331 1583 1616
Private operators 1027 1007 882 4982 4479
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,375 3,228 3,248 16,017 16,111
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)