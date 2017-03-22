US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 India's oil output in February fell 3.4 percent to about 2.80 million tonnes year-over-year, while natural gas output declined about 1.7 percent to 2.50 billion cubic metres (bcm), preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.
Indian refiners processed 19.05 million tonnes of oil during the month, about 2.33 percent lower from a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)