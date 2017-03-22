March 22 India's oil output in February fell 3.4 percent to about 2.80 million tonnes year-over-year, while natural gas output declined about 1.7 percent to 2.50 billion cubic metres (bcm), preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.

Indian refiners processed 19.05 million tonnes of oil during the month, about 2.33 percent lower from a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)