April 25 Indian refiners' output rose 5.6 percent to about 3.81 million barrels
per day (bpd) in March, the 11th month in a row to register an annual rise, government data
showed on Thursday, as state-run plants stepped up runs to meet government-set fiscal year
targets.
Refinery output rose 7.2 percent for the year as a whole to about 3.65 million bpd, when
Essar Oil began operating its refinery at expanded capacity and the data also now
includes the 120,000 bpd Bina plant in central India.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30
percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month rose 0.2 percent to about 762,500 bpd,
accounting for less than a fifth of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude
importer. During 2012/13, India's oil output declined 0.3 percent to about 760,400 bpd.
Natural gas output declined 17.7 percent to 3.17 billion cubic metres in March from a year
ago as production from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle.
Overall on a daily basis local gas output fell an annual 14.2 percent during 2012/13 as
February 2012 had 29 days. Reliance has shut 9 wells in two gas fields at D6 block and two wells
at its oil field due to water and sand ingress, the statement with the data said.
Crude processing by the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery, jointly owned by state-run Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest
steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, has not so far been included in the data.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
March March April-March April-March
2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 85 85 95 956 1058
IOC, Barauni 532 538 575 6344 5730
IOC, Koyali 1310 754 1257 13155 14253
IOC, Haldia 685 697 696 7490 8072
IOC, Mathura 699 772 785 8561 8202
IOC, Digboi 57 58 57 660 622
IOC, Panipat 1364 1391 1303 15126 15496
IOC, Bongaigaon 200 231 203 2356 2188
BPCL, Mumbai 894 1032 1147 13077 13355
BPCL, Kochi 860 836 871 10111 9472
BPCL, Bina 545 587 0 5732 0
HPCL, Mumbai 265 706 739 7915 7538
HPCL, Visakh 822 828 726 8028 8682
CPCL, Manali 929 926 889 9105 9953
CPCL, Narimanam 61 58 55 640 611
NRL, Numaligarh 265 257 212 2478 2825
MRPL, Mangalore 1375 1536 1116 14415 12798
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 5 56 69
Reliance,Jamng 2639 3044 3102 35563 35423
Essar, Vadinar 1661 1756 1403 19965 13643
_________________________________________________________________
Total 15,254 16,098 15,237 181,735 169,993
_________________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
March March April-March April-march
2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 463 438 452 5185 5631
Andhra Pradesh 24 27 28 295 305
Tamil Nadu 17 19 20 240 247
Assam 106 120 101 1224 1203
Mumbai High 1548 1349 1355 15620 16330
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 340 301 332 3661 3847
Private operators 1031 971 930 11640 10527
_________________________________________________________________
Total 3,529 3,225 3,218 37,865 38,090
_________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
February 2012 had 29 days compared with 28 days this year.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)