April 25 Indian refiners' output rose 5.6 percent to about 3.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, the 11th month in a row to register an annual rise, government data showed on Thursday, as state-run plants stepped up runs to meet government-set fiscal year targets. Refinery output rose 7.2 percent for the year as a whole to about 3.65 million bpd, when Essar Oil began operating its refinery at expanded capacity and the data also now includes the 120,000 bpd Bina plant in central India. Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month rose 0.2 percent to about 762,500 bpd, accounting for less than a fifth of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. During 2012/13, India's oil output declined 0.3 percent to about 760,400 bpd. Natural gas output declined 17.7 percent to 3.17 billion cubic metres in March from a year ago as production from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Overall on a daily basis local gas output fell an annual 14.2 percent during 2012/13 as February 2012 had 29 days. Reliance has shut 9 wells in two gas fields at D6 block and two wells at its oil field due to water and sand ingress, the statement with the data said. Crude processing by the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery, jointly owned by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, has not so far been included in the data. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------- March March April-March April-March 2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 85 85 95 956 1058 IOC, Barauni 532 538 575 6344 5730 IOC, Koyali 1310 754 1257 13155 14253 IOC, Haldia 685 697 696 7490 8072 IOC, Mathura 699 772 785 8561 8202 IOC, Digboi 57 58 57 660 622 IOC, Panipat 1364 1391 1303 15126 15496 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 231 203 2356 2188 BPCL, Mumbai 894 1032 1147 13077 13355 BPCL, Kochi 860 836 871 10111 9472 BPCL, Bina 545 587 0 5732 0 HPCL, Mumbai 265 706 739 7915 7538 HPCL, Visakh 822 828 726 8028 8682 CPCL, Manali 929 926 889 9105 9953 CPCL, Narimanam 61 58 55 640 611 NRL, Numaligarh 265 257 212 2478 2825 MRPL, Mangalore 1375 1536 1116 14415 12798 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 5 56 69 Reliance,Jamng 2639 3044 3102 35563 35423 Essar, Vadinar 1661 1756 1403 19965 13643 _________________________________________________________________ Total 15,254 16,098 15,237 181,735 169,993 _________________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) March March April-March April-march 2013 2012 2012/13 2011/12 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 463 438 452 5185 5631 Andhra Pradesh 24 27 28 295 305 Tamil Nadu 17 19 20 240 247 Assam 106 120 101 1224 1203 Mumbai High 1548 1349 1355 15620 16330 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 340 301 332 3661 3847 Private operators 1031 971 930 11640 10527 _________________________________________________________________ Total 3,529 3,225 3,218 37,865 38,090 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. February 2012 had 29 days compared with 28 days this year. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)