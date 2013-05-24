May 24 Indian refiners processed 6.8 percent
more oil in April than a year earlier at 3.62 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday,
reflecting expanded capacity.
The data for the first time reflected crude processing by
the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi
Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA
.
Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at
Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining
capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd
export-focused plant to the government.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.2
percent to about 759,000 bpd, accounting for a fraction of the
overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer.
Natural gas output fell 17.4 percent to 3 billion cubic
metres in April from a year earlier as output from the
Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to
dwindle.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
April April
2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 80 84 91
IOC, Barauni 541 464 573
IOC, Koyali 810 854 983
IOC, Haldia 665 651 678
IOC, Mathura 720 697 763
IOC, Digboi 53 53 45
IOC, Panipat 1160 1127 1243
IOC, Bongaigaon 204 171 175
BPCL, Mumbai 803 675 1089
BPCL, Kochi 836 891 876
HPCL, Mumbai 614 594 401
HPCL, Visakh 772 703 624
CPCL, Manali 885 917 726
CPCL, Narimanam 59 24 41
NRL, Numaligarh 236 222 90
MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1235 766
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4
BORL, Bina 500 537 467
HMEL Bathinda 600 560 138
Reliance, Jamng 3140 2652 2702
Essar, Vadinar 1645 1698 1391
____________________________________________________________
Total 15,578 14,813 13,866
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
April April
2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 405 422 436
Andhra Pradesh 24 27 24
Tamil Nadu 19 18 21
Assam 102 104 96
Mumbai High 1301 1285 1298
OIL
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 298 298 315
Private Operators 883 953 953
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,032 3,106 3,143
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)