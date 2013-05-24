May 24 Indian refiners processed 6.8 percent more oil in April than a year earlier at 3.62 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday, reflecting expanded capacity. The data for the first time reflected crude processing by the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA . Reliance Industries, whose two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity, does not report throughput data for its 580,000-bpd export-focused plant to the government. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.2 percent to about 759,000 bpd, accounting for a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 17.4 percent to 3 billion cubic metres in April from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- April April 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 80 84 91 IOC, Barauni 541 464 573 IOC, Koyali 810 854 983 IOC, Haldia 665 651 678 IOC, Mathura 720 697 763 IOC, Digboi 53 53 45 IOC, Panipat 1160 1127 1243 IOC, Bongaigaon 204 171 175 BPCL, Mumbai 803 675 1089 BPCL, Kochi 836 891 876 HPCL, Mumbai 614 594 401 HPCL, Visakh 772 703 624 CPCL, Manali 885 917 726 CPCL, Narimanam 59 24 41 NRL, Numaligarh 236 222 90 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1235 766 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4 BORL, Bina 500 537 467 HMEL Bathinda 600 560 138 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2652 2702 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1698 1391 ____________________________________________________________ Total 15,578 14,813 13,866 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April April 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 405 422 436 Andhra Pradesh 24 27 24 Tamil Nadu 19 18 21 Assam 102 104 96 Mumbai High 1301 1285 1298 OIL Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 298 298 315 Private Operators 883 953 953 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,032 3,106 3,143 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)