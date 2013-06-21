June 21 Indian refiners processed 5 percent more oil in May than a year earlier at 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday, reflecting expanded capacity. The government data for the first time reflected estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.4 percent to about 749,700 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 18.7 percent to 3.01 billion cubic metres in May from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- May May April-May April-May 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual -------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 80 86 93 170 184 IOC, Barauni 559 447 547 911 1120 IOC, Koyali 1150 1222 877 2076 1860 IOC, Haldia 530 676 704 1327 1382 IOC, Mathura 761 733 767 1430 1530 IOC, Digboi 55 45 61 99 106 IOC, Panipat 1425 1389 1396 2516 2639 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 212 182 382 357 BPCL, Mumbai 1105 1155 1148 1831 2237 BPCL, Kochi 861 908 795 1799 1671 HPCL, Mumbai 635 480 581 1074 982 HPCL, Visakh 797 521 736 1224 1360 CPCL, Manali 914 934 800 1851 1527 CPCL, Narimanam 39 33 41 58 82 NRL, Numaligarh 244 238 0 461 90 MRPL, Mangalore 1075 968 1058 2202 1824 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4 10 8 BORL, Bina 500 370 423 907 891 HMEL, Bhatinda 600 839 138 1398 275 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2479 2730 5131 5432 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3136 3142 6171 6178 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1752 1512 3450 2903 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18899 18630 17735 36478 34637 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) May May April-May April-May 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 419 439 452 861 888 Andhra Pradesh 25 25 25 52 49 Tamil Nadu 19 18 21 36 42 Assam 105 106 100 210 196 Mumbai High 1357 1308 1315 2593 2613 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 312 300 314 597 629 Private operators 964 975 1022 1928 1975 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,201 3,171 3,249 6,277 6,392 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Prateek Chatterjee)