June 21 Indian refiners processed 5 percent more oil in May than a year earlier
at 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday,
reflecting expanded capacity.
The government data for the first time reflected estimated crude processing by Reliance
Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar
account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity.
The country's crude oil output during the month declined 2.4 percent to about 749,700 bpd,
accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude
importer.
Natural gas output fell 18.7 percent to 3.01 billion cubic metres in May from a year earlier
as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
May May April-May April-May
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
--------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 80 86 93 170 184
IOC, Barauni 559 447 547 911 1120
IOC, Koyali 1150 1222 877 2076 1860
IOC, Haldia 530 676 704 1327 1382
IOC, Mathura 761 733 767 1430 1530
IOC, Digboi 55 45 61 99 106
IOC, Panipat 1425 1389 1396 2516 2639
IOC, Bongaigaon 211 212 182 382 357
BPCL, Mumbai 1105 1155 1148 1831 2237
BPCL, Kochi 861 908 795 1799 1671
HPCL, Mumbai 635 480 581 1074 982
HPCL, Visakh 797 521 736 1224 1360
CPCL, Manali 914 934 800 1851 1527
CPCL, Narimanam 39 33 41 58 82
NRL, Numaligarh 244 238 0 461 90
MRPL, Mangalore 1075 968 1058 2202 1824
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4 10 8
BORL, Bina 500 370 423 907 891
HMEL, Bhatinda 600 839 138 1398 275
Reliance, Jamng 3140 2479 2730 5131 5432
Reliance, SEZ 2568 3136 3142 6171 6178
Essar, Vadinar 1645 1752 1512 3450 2903
____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18899 18630 17735 36478 34637
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
______________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
May May April-May April-May
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
______________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 419 439 452 861 888
Andhra Pradesh 25 25 25 52 49
Tamil Nadu 19 18 21 36 42
Assam 105 106 100 210 196
Mumbai High 1357 1308 1315 2593 2613
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 312 300 314 597 629
Private operators 964 975 1022 1928 1975
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,201 3,171 3,249 6,277 6,392
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Prateek Chatterjee)