Sept 20 Indian refiners processed 4.9 percent more oil in August than a year earlier, at about 4.58 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday. The government data included estimated crude processing in August by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focussed plant. However, data for the previous months have been revised. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined 1.5 percent to about 751,900 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 16.1 percent to about 2.98 billion cubic metres in August from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------------- August August April-August April-August 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual --------------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 93 77 5* 420 348 IOC, Barauni 559 563 579 2575 2728 IOC, Koyali 1250 1035 1195 5159 5260 IOC, Haldia 670 688 543 3277 2959 IOC, Mathura 0 626 733 3424 3646 IOC, Digboi 57 60 58 268 283 IOC, Panipat 1395 1371 1307 6035 6406 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 199 214 935 993 BPCL, Mumbai 1100 1141 1102 5273 5582 BPCL, Kochi 865 910 921 4493 4435 HPCL, Mumbai 635 665 730 3111 2989 HPCL, Visakh 797 759 414 3207 2900 CPCL, Manali 527 924 483 4530 3561 CPCL, Narimanam 61 47 62 182 258 NRL, Numaligarh 244 262 269 951 829 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1165 1198 5662 5306 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4 22 21 BORL, Bina 500 540 604 2419 2388 HMEL, Bathinda 600 663 379 3705 1171 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2761 2787 13336 13692 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3173 3188 15660 15508 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1743 1701 8614 7894 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,172 19,378 18,477 93,258 89,156 ____________________________________________________________ * Throughput lower due to extended planned shutdown for coker revamp Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) August August April-Aug April-Aug 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 417 419 441 2116 2207 Andhra Pradesh 23 25 24 128 201 Tamil Nadu 19 18 21 91 108 Assam 106 107 106 529 420 Mumbai High 1434 1304 1309 6467 6515 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 322 307 321 1501 1583 Private operators 1015 999 1007 4926 4982 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,336 3,180 3,229 15,758 16,017 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhil; Editing by Sunil Nair)