Oct 23 Indian refiners processed 8 percent more oil in September than a year earlier, at about 4.515 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Wednesday. The government data included estimated crude processing in August and September by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focussed plant. However, data for the previous months have been revised. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month rose 0.6 percent to about 752,800 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 14.1 percent to about 2.89 billion cubic metres in September from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------------- September September April-Sept April-Sept 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual --------------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 90 87 73 506 422 IOC, Barauni 541 549 469 3125 3197 IOC, Koyali 1215 918 1121 6077 6381 IOC, Haldia 640 692 527 3969 3486 IOC, Mathura 273 590 665 4014 4311 IOC, Digboi 56 58 54 326 337 IOC, Panipat 1365 1302 984 7337 7390 IOC, Bongaigaon 204 185 180 1120 1173 BPCL, Mumbai 1066 1048 944 6321 6526 BPCL, Kochi 838 877 903 5370 5337 HPCL, Mumbai 527 676 688 3787 3092 HPCL, Visakh 772 361 648 3568 3548 CPCL, Manali 753 850 515 5379 4076 CPCL, Narimanam 59 45 51 227 309 NRL, Numaligarh 236 252 252 1203 1080 MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1328 1198 6989 6504 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 4 28 25 BORL, Bina 500 491 102 2910 2490 HMEL, Bathinda 600 733 379 4438 1550 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2640 2679 15976 16371 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3085 3019 18818 18527 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1710 1656 10324 9551 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,293 18,480 17,113 111,812 106,269 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil __________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) September September April-Sept April-Sept 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual __________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 402 401 418 2517 2625 Andhra Pradesh 22 24 23 152 223 Tamil Nadu 18 18 21 109 129 Assam 102 103 102 632 522 Mumbai High 1382 1276 1243 7743 7759 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 316 299 305 1800 1888 Private operators 986 959 952 5885 5934 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,228 3,081 3,063 18,839 19,079 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)