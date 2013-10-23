Oct 23 Indian refiners processed 8 percent more oil in September than a year
earlier, at about 4.515 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on
Wednesday.
The government data included estimated crude processing in August and September by Reliance
Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focussed plant. However, data for the previous months
have been revised. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the
country's refining capacity.
The country's crude oil output during the month rose 0.6 percent to about 752,800 bpd,
accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude
importer.
Natural gas output fell 14.1 percent to about 2.89 billion cubic metres in September from a
year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to
dwindle.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
September September April-Sept April-Sept
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
---------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 90 87 73 506 422
IOC, Barauni 541 549 469 3125 3197
IOC, Koyali 1215 918 1121 6077 6381
IOC, Haldia 640 692 527 3969 3486
IOC, Mathura 273 590 665 4014 4311
IOC, Digboi 56 58 54 326 337
IOC, Panipat 1365 1302 984 7337 7390
IOC, Bongaigaon 204 185 180 1120 1173
BPCL, Mumbai 1066 1048 944 6321 6526
BPCL, Kochi 838 877 903 5370 5337
HPCL, Mumbai 527 676 688 3787 3092
HPCL, Visakh 772 361 648 3568 3548
CPCL, Manali 753 850 515 5379 4076
CPCL, Narimanam 59 45 51 227 309
NRL, Numaligarh 236 252 252 1203 1080
MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1328 1198 6989 6504
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 6 4 28 25
BORL, Bina 500 491 102 2910 2490
HMEL, Bathinda 600 733 379 4438 1550
Reliance, Jamng 3140 2640 2679 15976 16371
Reliance, SEZ 2568 3085 3019 18818 18527
Essar, Vadinar 1645 1710 1656 10324 9551
____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18,293 18,480 17,113 111,812 106,269
____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
__________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
September September April-Sept April-Sept
2013 2012 2013 2012
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
__________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 402 401 418 2517 2625
Andhra Pradesh 22 24 23 152 223
Tamil Nadu 18 18 21 109 129
Assam 102 103 102 632 522
Mumbai High 1382 1276 1243 7743 7759
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 316 299 305 1800 1888
Private operators 986 959 952 5885 5934
_____________________________________________________________
Total 3,228 3,081 3,063 18,839 19,079
______________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)