Dec 23 Indian refiners processed 5 per cent less oil in November than a year earlier, the second fall in as many months mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at some plants and soft demand, according to government data published on Monday. The refiners processed about 4.33 million barrels per day (bpd), the data shows. The data included estimated crude processing in November by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Data for the previous months have been revised. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 per cent of India's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during November inched up 1 percent to about 764,310 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, according to the preliminary figures. Natural gas output fell 11.3 per cent to about 2.89 billion cubic metres in November from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Nov Nov April-Nov April-Nov 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 85 90 81 691 604 IOC, Barauni 351 561 538 4258 4260 IOC, Koyali 1215 1156 1224 8415 8890 IOC, Haldia 660 673 655 5229 4796 IOC, Mathura 675 151 730 4165 5733 IOC, Digboi 53 56 58 440 436 IOC, Panipat 930 1335 1273 10041 9811 IOC, Bongaigaon 163 205 203 1543 1585 BPCL, Mumbai 1069 1151 1071 8704 8729 BPCL, Kochi 634 696 717 6988 6956 HPCL, Mumbai 614 640 678 5113 5068 HPCL, Visakh 584 552 586 4709 4860 CPCL, Manali 899 725 768 6715 5587 CPCL, Narimanam 59 52 52 331 417 NRL, Numaligarh 69 257 235 1712 1570 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1308 1300 8298 7805 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 3 42 32 BORL, Bina 500 543 552 3730 3606 HMEL, Bathinda 600 890 517 6049 2583 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2598 2741 21232 21963 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3082 3075 25070 24753 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1339 1677 13410 12956 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 17,818 17,803 18,738 147,968 144,304 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Nov Nov April-Nov April-Nov 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 410 399 423 3326 3482 Andhra Pradesh 21 24 24 200 272 Tamil Nadu 18 18 19 145 169 Assam 103 103 101 842 721 Mumbai High 1506 1261 1292 10313 10356 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 321 296 297 2340 2450 Private operators 944 1040 950 7934 7890 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,323 3,141 3,107 25,160 25,390 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)