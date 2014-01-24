Jan 24 Indian refiners processed 1.7 percent less oil in December than a year earlier, the third fall in as many months, mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at some plants and soft demand, government data published on Friday showed. The refiners processed about 4.405 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the data showed. Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, processed 11.9 percent less oil at its 660,000 bpd plant due to an emergency shutdown last month. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing in December by Reliance's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during December rose 1.6 percent to about 770,000 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, according to the preliminary figures. Natural gas output fell 9.9 percent to about 3 billion cubic metres in December from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 93 91 98 782 702 IOC, Barauni 559 582 538 4840 4799 IOC, Koyali 1246 1228 1229 9643 10118 IOC, Haldia 675 691 675 5920 5471 IOC, Mathura 744 590 703 4755 6436 IOC, Digboi 57 56 60 496 496 IOC, Panipat 961 1329 1300 11370 11111 IOC, Bongaigaon 167 198 187 1742 1772 BPCL, Mumbai 915 1060 1176 9763 9905 BPCL, Kochi 638 595 624 7583 7580 HPCL, Mumbai 635 650 664 5763 5732 HPCL, Visakh 698 729 867 5438 5727 CPCL, Manali 929 711 882 7426 6469 CPCL, Narimanam 61 59 57 390 474 NRL, Numaligarh 146 261 233 1973 1803 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1367 1214 10746 10324 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 5 49 37 BORL, Bina 500 565 524 4294 4129 HMEL, Bathinda 600 722 517 6772 3100 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2210 2510 23442 24473 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3187 3160 28275 27913 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1743 1730 15153 14686 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,232 18,631 18,953 166,617 163,256 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Dec Dec April-Dec April-Dec 2013 2012 2013 2012 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 422 412 437 3738 3919 Andhra Pradesh 22 25 25 225 297 Tamil Nadu 19 20 19 165 188 Assam 107 108 107 950 828 Mumbai High 1557 1316 1355 11629 11710 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 335 291 299 2686 2799 Private operators 973 1084 964 9018 8854 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,435 3,256 3,205 28,411 28,595 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)