Feb 21 Indian refiners processed 4.5 percent less oil in January than a year earlier, the fourth fall in as many months, as the throughput was down by nearly a quarter at the country's biggest refinery operated by Reliance Industries, government data published on Friday showed. The refiners processed about 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, the data showed. Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, processed 22.6 percent less oil at its 660,000 bpd plant. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing in January by Reliance's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during January rose 3 percent to about 771,000 bpd, accounting for just a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, according to the preliminary figures. Natural gas output fell 5.2 percent to about 3.07 billion cubic metres in January from a year earlier as output from the Reliance-operated D6 block, off the east coast, continued to dwindle. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Jan April-Jan April-Jan 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 80 91 93 874 796 IOC, Barauni 559 562 533 5402 5332 IOC, Koyali 1245 1233 1191 10876 11309 IOC, Haldia 700 670 689 6590 6160 IOC, Mathura 744 589 700 5344 7136 IOC, Digboi 57 56 55 552 551 IOC, Panipat 1409 1340 1355 12711 12466 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 193 173 1934 1945 BPCL, Mumbai 1055 968 1135 10731 11040 BPCL, Kochi 864 936 880 8519 8460 HPCL, Mumbai 635 645 688 6408 6420 HPCL, Visakh 797 803 755 6241 6482 CPCL, Manali 929 821 893 8247 7362 CPCL, Narimanam 61 59 56 450 530 NRL, Numaligarh 243 232 226 2205 2029 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1223 1297 11968 11622 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 8 6 57 43 BORL, Bina 500 321 505 4615 4634 HMEL, Bathinda 600 867 601 7639 3701 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2192 2830 25634 27303 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3187 3199 31458 31111 Essar, Vadinar 1645 1743 1753 16896 16439 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19397 18739 19615 185352 182871 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Jan Jan April-Jan April-Jan 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 422 406 435 4144 4354 Andhra Pradesh 22 25 26 250 323 Tamil Nadu 20 21 19 186 207 Assam $ 107 108 95 1058 923 Mumbai High 1593 1343 1347 12972 13057 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 339 276 296 2962 3095 Private operators 934 1081 947 10100 9801 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,437 3,261 3,165 31,672 31,761 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)