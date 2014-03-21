March 21 Indian refiners processed 3.2 percent more oil in February than a year earlier, the first rise in five months, government data published on Friday showed. The refiners processed about 4.62 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, the data showed. The country's natural gas output continued to fall, and was down 4.4 percent at 2.76 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Feb Feb April-Feb April-Feb 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan - Actual Actual Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 78 81 76 954 871 IOC, Barauni 505 497 475 5899 5807 IOC, Koyali 1124 910 1092 11786 12400 IOC, Haldia 625 640 632 7230 6793 IOC, Mathura 700 520 653 5864 7789 IOC, Digboi 35 48 52 600 603 IOC, Panipat 1274 1113 1269 13823 13735 IOC, Bongaigaon 191 195 180 2129 2125 BPCL, Mumbai 1000 1066 1005 11797 12045 BPCL, Kochi 789 837 809 9356 9270 HPCL, Mumbai 573 643 623 7051 7046 HPCL, Visakh 720 721 718 6963 7200 CPCL, Manali 840 860 817 9107 8179 CPCL, Narimanam 55 61 52 510 581 NRL, Numaligarh 218 224 192 2429 2220 MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1203 1257 13172 12879 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 6 62 49 BORL, Bina 500 412 511 5028 5145 HMEL, Bathinda 600 776 601 8415 4302 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2451 2534 28085 29836 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3134 2273 34573 33385 Essar, Vadinar 1640 1571 1574 18467 18012 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18380 17970 17407 203303 200278 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Feb Feb April-Feb April-Feb 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 383 365 393 4510 4748 Andhra Pradesh 19 22 24 272 346 Tamil Nadu 18 18 17 204 224 Assam $ 97 99 97 1157 1020 Mumbai High 1465 1225 1210 14197 14267 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 309 258 265 3220 3360 Private operators 866 943 869 11043 10670 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,157 2,931 2,875 34,603 34,636 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)