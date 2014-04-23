April 23 Indian refiners processed 2.8 percent more oil in March than a year earlier at about to 4.6 million barrel per day (bpd), the second rise in as many months, government data showed on Wednesday. Refinery output rose 1.6 percent in the fiscal year ended March to about 4.47 million bpd, the data showed. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in March declined 1.6 percent to about 750,400 bpd, while natural gas output fell 9.3 percent to 2.88 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- March March April-March April-March 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 92 65 85 1019 956 IOC, Barauni 559 579 538 6478 6344 IOC, Koyali 1245 1174 754 12960 13155 IOC, Haldia 700 722 697 7952 7490 IOC, Mathura 775 777 772 6641 8561 IOC, Digboi 57 51 58 651 660 IOC, Panipat 1411 1274 1391 15098 15126 IOC, Bongaigaon 211 198 231 2328 2356 BPCL, Mumbai 1146 1138 1032 12935 13077 BPCL, Kochi 864 929 836 10285 10105 HPCL, Mumbai 635 742 702 7793 7748 HPCL, Visakh 797 813 828 7776 8028 CPCL, Manali 929 958 926 10065 9105 CPCL, Narimanam 61 49 58 559 640 NRL, Numaligarh 240 183 257 2613 2478 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1417 1536 14589 14415 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 3 7 65 57 BORL, Bina 200 422 587 5450 5732 HMEL, Bathinda 600 857 601 9271 4904 Reliance, Jamng 3140 2220 2776 30306 32613 Reliance, SEZ 2568 3165 2506 37661 35892 Essar, Vadinar 1650 1735 1756 20202 19769 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19235 19470 18934 222696 219212 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) March March April-March April-March 2014 2013 2013/14 2012/13 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 426 407 438 4917 5187 Andhra Pradesh 21 25 27 297 374 Tamil Nadu 20 22 19 226 243 Assam $ 107 108 120 1265 1140 Mumbai High 1560 1332 1349 15529 15617 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 346 246 301 3466 3661 Private operators 951 1034 971 12076 11640 ________________________________________________________________ Total 3431 3174 3226 37777 37862 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)