May 23 Indian refiners processed 2.2 percent less oil in April than a year earlier at 4.29 million barrels per day (bpd), according to government data published on Friday, mainly due to maintenance shutdowns at some plants and soft demand. The government data included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar account for about 30 percent of the country's refining capacity. The country's crude oil output during the month declined marginally to about 758,500 bpd, accounting for a fraction of the overall needs of the world's fourth-biggest crude importer. Natural gas output fell 7.7 percent to 2.77 billion cubic metres in April from a year earlier. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- April April 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual ---------------------------------------------------------------- IOC, Guwahati 87 86 84 IOC, Barauni 542 532 464 IOC, Koyali 1140 1126 854 IOC, Haldia 670 632 651 IOC, Mathura 725 741 697 IOC, Digboi 48 39 53 IOC, Panipat 1305 1226 1127 IOC, Bongaigaon 191 184 171 BPCL, Mumbai 768 786 706 BPCL, Kochi 800 825 891 HPCL, Mumbai 616 564 586 HPCL, Visakh 775 651 703 CPCL, Manali 882 839 917 CPCL, Narimanam 62 72 25 NRL, Numaligarh 211 210 222 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1099 1235 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 4 5 BORL, Bina 500 485 537 HMEL, Bathinda 740 844 560 Reliance, Jamng 2652 1864 2653 Reliance, SEZ 3113 3058 3113 Essar, Vadinar 1627 1694 1698 ____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18,607 17,562 17,950 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April April 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual ______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 397 388 422 Andhra Pradesh 23 24 27 Tamil Nadu 19 21 18 Assam 98 99 104 Mumbai High 1307 1251 1285 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 282 274 298 Private operators 995 1048 953 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,121 3,104 3,106 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)