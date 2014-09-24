Sept 24 Indian refiners processed 4.3 percent less oil in August than a year earlier at about 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Wednesday, due to maintenance shutdowns at some of the refineries. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in August declined 4.9 percent to about 715,100 bpd, while natural gas output fell 8.3 percent to about 2.73 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- August August April-August April-August 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 80 77 415 420 IOC, Barauni 560 512 563 2732 2575 IOC, Koyali 1201 1112 1035 5595 5159 IOC, Haldia 640 650 688 3221 3277 IOC, Mathura 619 663 626 3606 3424 IOC, Digboi 61 46 60 252 268 IOC, Panipat 1375 1315 1371 5369 6035 IOC, Bongaigaon 207 194 199 912 935 BPCL, Mumbai 1141 1139 1118 5107 5157 BPCL, Kochi 890 946 910 4358 4493 HPCL, Mumbai 636 679 665 2807 3103 HPCL, Visakh 800 800 759 3504 3207 CPCL, Manali 912 830 924 4263 4530 CPCL, Narimanam 64 43 47 248 182 NRL, Numaligarh 241 251 262 1223 951 MRPL, Mangalore 1200 1191 1165 5545 5662 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 5 5 22 22 BORL, Bina 500 523 540 2279 2419 HMEL, Bathinda 764 000 663 2436 3705 Reliance, Jamng 2760 2749 2761 12604 13337 Reliance, SEZ 3207 3122 3207 15710 15752 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1701 1743 8500 8614 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19553 18551 19388 90709 93227 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil ______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) August August April-August April-August 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 410 377 419 1917 2116 Andhra Pradesh 22 17 25 104 128 Tamil Nadu 20 20 18 101 91 Assam $ 106 95 107 478 529 Mumbai High 1450 1352 1304 6652 6466 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 298 298 307 1429 1501 Private operators 1019 866 999 4875 4926 ________________________________________________________________ Total 3326 3024 3180 15557 15757 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)