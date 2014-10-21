Oct 21 Indian refiners processed 2.5 percent less oil in September than a year ago at about 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Tuesday, due to maintenance shutdowns and planned cut in operations at some of the refineries. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000 bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in the western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in September declined 1.1 percent to about 744,000 bpd, while natural gas output fell 6.2 percent to about 2.72 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- September September April-Sept April-Sept 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 87 84 87 499 506 IOC, Barauni 542 391 549 3122 3125 IOC, Koyali 678 1029 918 6624 6077 IOC, Haldia 635 622 692 3843 3969 IOC, Mathura 613 639 590 4245 4014 IOC, Digboi 7 51 58 304 326 IOC, Panipat 1331 1163 1302 6532 7337 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 193 185 1105 1120 BPCL, Mumbai 984 1057 1038 6164 6195 BPCL, Kochi 880 913 877 5271 5370 HPCL, Mumbai 616 677 676 3483 3779 HPCL, Visakh 775 822 361 4327 3568 CPCL, Manali 882 816 850 5079 5379 CPCL, Narimanam 62 35 45 283 227 NRL, Numaligarh 233 228 252 1452 1203 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1166 1328 6712 6989 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 4 6 26 28 BORL, Bina 250 570 491 2849 2910 HMEL, Bathinda 740 0 733 2436 4438 Reliance, Jamng 2639 2681 2640 15285 15976 Reliance, SEZ 3045 3154 3045 18929 18797 Essar, Vadinar 1627 1681 1710 10181 10324 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 17979 17976 18430 108750 111657 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) September September April-Sept April-Sept 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 399 366 401 2283 2517 Andhra Pradesh 21 19 24 123 152 Tamil Nadu 20 18 18 119 109 Assam $ 103 87 103 565 632 Mumbai High 1378 1322 1274 7974 7740 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 293 279 299 1708 1800 Private operators 983 954 959 5830 5885 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3197 3045 3078 18602 18835 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)