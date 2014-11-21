Nov 21 Indian refiners processed 4.2 percent more oil in October than a year earlier at about 4.52 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed on Friday. The data, which showed revised numbers for the previous months, included estimated crude processing by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in the western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in October rose 1 percent to about 760,800 bpd, while natural gas output fell 4.2 percent to about 2.84 billion cubic metres, the data showed. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- October October April-Oct April-Oct 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 85 95 584 601 IOC, Barauni 560 531 572 3653 3697 IOC, Koyali 723 1162 1183 7786 7260 IOC, Haldia 670 614 624 4457 4592 IOC, Mathura 728 684 00 4928 4014 IOC, Digboi 61 52 58 356 384 IOC, Panipat 1375 1321 1369 7852 8706 IOC, Bongaigaon 207 211 218 1316 1338 BPCL, Mumbai 1096 985 1182 7149 7376 BPCL, Kochi 890 907 922 6178 6292 HPCL, Mumbai 496 603 687 4086 4465 HPCL, Visakh 800 455 589 4781 4157 CPCL, Manali 912 812 610 5890 5990 CPCL, Narimanam 64 41 52 324 279 NRL, Numaligarh 145 248 252 1700 1455 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1204 1308 7915 8298 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 3 7 29 35 BORL, Bina 250 612 277 3461 3186 HMEL, Bathinda 764 866 722 3377 5159 Reliance, Jamng 2659 2792 2659 18077 18635 Reliance, SEZ 3206 3195 3206 21982 22003 Essar, Vadinar 1681 1736 1748 11917 12072 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18630 19115 18339 127798 129996 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) October October April-Oct April-Oct 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 415 387 410 2670 2927 Andhra Pradesh 21 20 24 143 175 Tamil Nadu 20 19 18 138 127 Assam $ 108 89 107 653 739 Mumbai High 1439 1389 1315 9363 9055 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 306 297 304 2005 2104 Private operators 979 1017 1008 6847 6894 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3288 3218 3186 21820 22021 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)