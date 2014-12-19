NEW DELHI Dec 19 Indian refiners processed 8.1 percent more oil in November than a year earlier at about 19.2 million tonnes, or 4.69 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant.

Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity.

The country's oil output in November declined marginally to about 768,000 bpd, or 3.14 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 2.9 percent to about 2.81 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna N. Das)