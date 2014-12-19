Dec 19 Indian refiners processed 8.1 percent more oil in November than a year earlier at about 19.2 million tonnes, or 4.69 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Friday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in November fell marginally to about 768,000 bpd, or 3.14 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 2.9 percent to about 2.81 billion cubic metres. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- November November April-Nov April-Nov 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 44 91 90 674 691 IOC, Barauni 150 404 561 4057 4258 IOC, Koyali 1164 1122 1156 8907 8415 IOC, Haldia 425 669 637 5126 5229 IOC, Mathura 705 687 151 5615 4165 IOC, Digboi 59 56 56 412 440 IOC, Panipat 1331 1279 1335 9132 10041 IOC, Bongaigaon 200 230 205 1547 1543 BPCL, Mumbai 1095 1151 1114 8300 8490 BPCL, Kochi 675 838 696 7016 6988 HPCL, Mumbai 264 625 640 4711 4465 HPCL, Visakh 775 780 552 5561 5105 CPCL, Manali 882 852 725 6742 6715 CPCL, Narimanam 62 42 52 366 331 NRL, Numaligarh 118 226 257 1926 1712 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1252 1081 9167 9378 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 5 7 34 42 BORL, Bina 500 592 543 4053 3729 HMEL, Bathinda 740 901 890 4278 6049 Reliance, Jamng 2598 2704 2598 20781 21233 Reliance, SEZ 3081 3004 3081 24986 25084 Essar, Vadinar 1627 1695 1339 13612 13410 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 17845 19205 17765 147003 147762 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) November November April-Nov April-Nov 2014 2013 2014 2013 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 401 375 399 3045 3326 Andhra Pradesh 20 20 24 163 199 Tamil Nadu 20 18 18 156 145 Assam $ 105 86 103 740 842 Mumbai High 1422 1363 1270 10725 10324 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 303 285 291 2290 2395 Private operators 928 996 1040 7843 7934 __________________________________________________________________ Total 3198 3143 3145 24962 25167 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Krishna N. Das)