March 19 Indian refiners processed 1 percent less oil in February from a year
earlier at about 17.59 million tonnes, or 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary
government data showed on Thursday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent
of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in February fell 1.9 percent to about 752,600 bpd, or 2.87 million
tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 8.1 percent to about 2.53 billion cubic metres.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
February February April-Feb April-Feb
2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 80 71 81 911 954
IOC, Barauni 506 458 497 5408 5899
IOC, Koyali 1080 1037 910 12284 11786
IOC, Haldia 625 600 640 6988 7230
IOC, Mathura 700 648 520 7678 5864
IOC, Digboi 55 46 48 567 600
IOC, Panipat 1242 1109 1113 12857 13824
IOC, Bongaigaon 187 200 195 2177 2129
BPCL, Mumbai 1014 1035 1066 11642 11526
BPCL, Kochi 830 839 837 9444 9356
HPCL, Mumbai 575 635 643 6702 7043
HPCL, Visakh 723 728 721 7927 6963
CPCL, Manali 823 800 860 9359 9107
CPCL, Narimanam 58 38 61 490 511
NRL, Numaligarh 217 216 224 2593 2429
MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1194 1204 13146 13172
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 4 5 46 62
BORL, Bina 500 465 413 5687 5028
HMEL, Bathinda 690 538 776 6400 8415
Reliance, Jamng 2451 2499 2451 28883 28086
Reliance, SEZ 2961 2828 2925 34019 34460
Essar, Vadinar 1519 1598 1571 18737 18467
_____________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18088 17587 17761 203946 202911
_____________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
February February April-Feb April-Feb
2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 372 336 366 4142 4510
Andhra Pradesh 18 22 23 229 272
Tamil Nadu 19 19 18 215 204
Assam $ 102 72 98 980 1156
Mumbai High 1330 1256 1225 14752 14209
OIL:
Assam &
Arunachal Pradesh 288 255 258 3123 3220
Private operators 863 914 943 10794 11043
__________________________________________________________________
Total 2991 2875 2930 34235 34614
__________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
