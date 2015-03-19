March 19 Indian refiners processed 1 percent less oil in February from a year earlier at about 17.59 million tonnes, or 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Thursday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in February fell 1.9 percent to about 752,600 bpd, or 2.87 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 8.1 percent to about 2.53 billion cubic metres. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- February February April-Feb April-Feb 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 80 71 81 911 954 IOC, Barauni 506 458 497 5408 5899 IOC, Koyali 1080 1037 910 12284 11786 IOC, Haldia 625 600 640 6988 7230 IOC, Mathura 700 648 520 7678 5864 IOC, Digboi 55 46 48 567 600 IOC, Panipat 1242 1109 1113 12857 13824 IOC, Bongaigaon 187 200 195 2177 2129 BPCL, Mumbai 1014 1035 1066 11642 11526 BPCL, Kochi 830 839 837 9444 9356 HPCL, Mumbai 575 635 643 6702 7043 HPCL, Visakh 723 728 721 7927 6963 CPCL, Manali 823 800 860 9359 9107 CPCL, Narimanam 58 38 61 490 511 NRL, Numaligarh 217 216 224 2593 2429 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1194 1204 13146 13172 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 4 5 46 62 BORL, Bina 500 465 413 5687 5028 HMEL, Bathinda 690 538 776 6400 8415 Reliance, Jamng 2451 2499 2451 28883 28086 Reliance, SEZ 2961 2828 2925 34019 34460 Essar, Vadinar 1519 1598 1571 18737 18467 _____________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18088 17587 17761 203946 202911 _____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) February February April-Feb April-Feb 2015 2014 2014/15 2013/14 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 372 336 366 4142 4510 Andhra Pradesh 18 22 23 229 272 Tamil Nadu 19 19 18 215 204 Assam $ 102 72 98 980 1156 Mumbai High 1330 1256 1225 14752 14209 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 288 255 258 3123 3220 Private operators 863 914 943 10794 11043 __________________________________________________________________ Total 2991 2875 2930 34235 34614 __________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)