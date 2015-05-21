May 21 Indian refiners' crude processing declined for the second straight month in April as the plants used 2.9 percent less oil from a year earlier at about 17.09 million tonnes, or about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Thursday. Refinery runs declined during the month due to planned maintenance shutdown of units at some of the refineries. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in April declined 2.7 percent to about 737,900 bpd, or about 3.02 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 3.6 percent to about 2.67 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- April April 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 94 86 IOC, Barauni 516 474 532 IOC, Koyali 616 604 1126 IOC, Haldia 655 647 632 IOC, Mathura 705 675 741 IOC, Digboi 35 29 39 IOC, Panipat 1290 1293 1226 IOC, Bongaigaon 198 236 184 BPCL, Mumbai 1123 1137 786 BPCL, Kochi 880 894 825 HPCL, Mumbai 525 551 559 HPCL, Visakh 778 739 641 CPCL, Manali 877 900 839 CPCL, Narimanam 41 39 72 NRL, Numaligarh 80 1 210 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1111 1099 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 4 BORL, Bina 000 2 485 HMEL, Bathinda 738 896 844 Reliance, Jamng 1864 2024 1864 Reliance, SEZ 3115 3020 3115 Essar, Vadinar 1698 1718 1694 ________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 16980 17089 17603 ______________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) April April 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 364 355 388 Andhra Pradesh 22 24 24 Tamil Nadu 21 22 21 Assam $ 78 80 99 Mumbai High 1309 1330 1251 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 282 281 273 Private operators 872 929 1048 __________________________________________________________________ Total 2949 3020 3104 _________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)