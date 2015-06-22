(Corrects paragraph 4 to say oil output rose, not declined) June 22 Indian refiners' crude processing rose at its highest pace in six months in May, after two straight months of decline, as the plants refined 7.9 percent more oil from a year earlier at about 19.71 million tonnes, or about 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Monday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in May rose 0.8 percent to about 752,970 bpd, or about 3.18 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 3.1 percent to about 2.85 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- May May April-May April-May 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 93 95 79 189 165 IOC, Barauni 534 527 571 1002 1102 IOC, Koyali 1056 1204 1162 1808 2288 IOC, Haldia 685 663 654 1310 1286 IOC, Mathura 737 700 757 1376 1498 IOC, Digboi 58 55 57 84 95 IOC, Panipat 1333 1366 841 2660 2067 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 230 174 467 358 BPCL, Mumbai 1104 1164 1026 2300 1812 BPCL, Kochi 910 928 728 1822 1553 HPCL, Mumbai 388 419 311 970 870 HPCL, Visakh 804 807 579 1546 1219 CPCL, Manali 849 907 940 1807 1779 CPCL, Narimanam 43 43 55 82 127 NRL, Numaligarh 242 151 259 152 470 MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1336 1026 2448 2125 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 3 8 7 BORL, Bina 430 571 443 573 928 HMEL, Bathinda 762 925 865 1821 1709 Reliance, Jamng 2758 2740 2758 4764 4622 Reliance, SEZ 3244 3104 3244 6124 6359 Essar, Vadinar 1698 1764 1740 3482 3434 _________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19388 19706 18271 36795 35874 _______________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) May May April-May April-May 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 377 355 392 710 780 Andhra Pradesh 23 25 25 49 49 Tamil Nadu 21 23 21 45 42 Assam $ 81 83 96 162 195 Mumbai High 1405 1419 1337 2749 2588 OIL: Assam & 296 285 284 566 558 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 901 994 1005 1924 2053 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3105 3184 3160 6205 6264 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)