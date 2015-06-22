(Corrects paragraph 4 to say oil output rose, not declined)
June 22 Indian refiners' crude processing rose at its highest pace in six months
in May, after two straight months of decline, as the plants refined 7.9 percent more oil from a
year earlier at about 19.71 million tonnes, or about 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd),
preliminary government data showed on Monday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent
of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in May rose 0.8 percent to about 752,970 bpd, or about 3.18 million
tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 3.1 percent to about 2.85 billion cubic metres (bcm),
the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
May May April-May April-May
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 93 95 79 189 165
IOC, Barauni 534 527 571 1002 1102
IOC, Koyali 1056 1204 1162 1808 2288
IOC, Haldia 685 663 654 1310 1286
IOC, Mathura 737 700 757 1376 1498
IOC, Digboi 58 55 57 84 95
IOC, Panipat 1333 1366 841 2660 2067
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 230 174 467 358
BPCL, Mumbai 1104 1164 1026 2300 1812
BPCL, Kochi 910 928 728 1822 1553
HPCL, Mumbai 388 419 311 970 870
HPCL, Visakh 804 807 579 1546 1219
CPCL, Manali 849 907 940 1807 1779
CPCL, Narimanam 43 43 55 82 127
NRL, Numaligarh 242 151 259 152 470
MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1336 1026 2448 2125
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 4 3 8 7
BORL, Bina 430 571 443 573 928
HMEL, Bathinda 762 925 865 1821 1709
Reliance, Jamng 2758 2740 2758 4764 4622
Reliance, SEZ 3244 3104 3244 6124 6359
Essar, Vadinar 1698 1764 1740 3482 3434
_________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 19388 19706 18271 36795 35874
_______________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
May May April-May April-May
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 377 355 392 710 780
Andhra Pradesh 23 25 25 49 49
Tamil Nadu 21 23 21 45 42
Assam $ 81 83 96 162 195
Mumbai High 1405 1419 1337 2749 2588
OIL:
Assam & 296 285 284 566 558
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 901 994 1005 1924 2053
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3105 3184 3160 6205 6264
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)