July 21 Indian refiners' crude processing rose 7.49 percent in
June from a year earlier at about 19.48 million tonnes, or about 4.76 million
barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for
about 30 percent of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in June fell 0.67 percent to about 757,700 bpd, or
about 3.10 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 5.93 percent to about
2.72 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
June June April-June April-June
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 80 93 79 282 244
IOC, Barauni 516 541 549 1543 1651
IOC, Koyali 1108 1176 1026 2984 3315
IOC, Haldia 675 667 666 1977 1952
IOC, Mathura 714 733 691 2107 2189
IOC, Digboi 57 51 54 136 150
IOC, Panipat 1290 1212 774 3872 2840
IOC, Bongaigaon 198 200 167 667 524
BPCL, Mumbai 986 1056 1076 3357 2888
BPCL, Kochi 880 903 923 2725 2477
HPCL, Mumbai 613 653 527 1623 1397
HPCL, Visakh 566 588 660 2135 1879
CPCL, Manali 536 906 879 2713 2659
CPCL, Narimanam 41 48 33 130 161
NRL, Numaligarh 235 261 255 413 725
MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1463 1117 3911 3241
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 13 12
BORL, Bina 500 601 561 1174 1489
HMEL, Bathinda 738 897 672 2718 2382
Reliance, Jamng 2603 2714 2603 7478 7225
Reliance, SEZ 3100 3023 3100 9147 9459
Essar, Vadinar 1698 1690 1707 5172 5141
_________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18390 19484 18126 56277 54000
_______________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
June June April-June April-June
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 368 346 375 1055 1155
Andhra Pradesh 22 26 23 75 72
Tamil Nadu 21 21 20 66 61
Assam $ 79 80 93 242 288
Mumbai High 1359 1381 1340 4130 3928
OIL:
Assam & 289 271 278 837 835
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 872 976 993 2900 3046
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3011 3101 3122 9306 9386
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)