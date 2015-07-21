July 21 Indian refiners' crude processing rose 7.49 percent in June from a year earlier at about 19.48 million tonnes, or about 4.76 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in June fell 0.67 percent to about 757,700 bpd, or about 3.10 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 5.93 percent to about 2.72 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- June June April-June April-June 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 80 93 79 282 244 IOC, Barauni 516 541 549 1543 1651 IOC, Koyali 1108 1176 1026 2984 3315 IOC, Haldia 675 667 666 1977 1952 IOC, Mathura 714 733 691 2107 2189 IOC, Digboi 57 51 54 136 150 IOC, Panipat 1290 1212 774 3872 2840 IOC, Bongaigaon 198 200 167 667 524 BPCL, Mumbai 986 1056 1076 3357 2888 BPCL, Kochi 880 903 923 2725 2477 HPCL, Mumbai 613 653 527 1623 1397 HPCL, Visakh 566 588 660 2135 1879 CPCL, Manali 536 906 879 2713 2659 CPCL, Narimanam 41 48 33 130 161 NRL, Numaligarh 235 261 255 413 725 MRPL, Mangalore 1250 1463 1117 3911 3241 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 13 12 BORL, Bina 500 601 561 1174 1489 HMEL, Bathinda 738 897 672 2718 2382 Reliance, Jamng 2603 2714 2603 7478 7225 Reliance, SEZ 3100 3023 3100 9147 9459 Essar, Vadinar 1698 1690 1707 5172 5141 _________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18390 19484 18126 56277 54000 _______________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June June April-June April-June 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 368 346 375 1055 1155 Andhra Pradesh 22 26 23 75 72 Tamil Nadu 21 21 20 66 61 Assam $ 79 80 93 242 288 Mumbai High 1359 1381 1340 4130 3928 OIL: Assam & 289 271 278 837 835 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 872 976 993 2900 3046 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3011 3101 3122 9306 9386 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)