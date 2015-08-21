Aug 21 Indian refiners processed 3 percent more crude oil in
July from a year earlier at about 18.67 million tonnes, or 4.41 million barrels
per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Friday.
The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's
580,000-bpd export-focused plant.
Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for
about 30 percent of India's refining capacity.
The country's oil output in July slipped 0.39 percent to about 740,094 bpd,
or about 3.13 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 4.38 percent to
about 2.62 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
July July April-July April-July
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 93 85 91 367 335
IOC, Barauni 534 534 569 2077 2220
IOC, Koyali 1174 1256 1168 4241 4483
IOC, Haldia 530 663 619 2640 2571
IOC, Mathura 681 757 754 2865 2943
IOC, Digboi 58 49 56 185 206
IOC, Panipat 1330 1191 1214 5063 4054
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 213 194 881 718
BPCL, Mumbai 1037 1099 1080 4456 3968
BPCL, Kochi 910 928 936 3653 3413
HPCL, Mumbai 634 690 683 2313 2080
HPCL, Visakh 619 466 825 2601 2704
CPCL, Manali 906 707 775 3420 3433
CPCL, Narimanam 43 49 45 180 205
NRL, Numaligarh 242 253 248 666 973
MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1107 1113 5018 4355
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 19 17
BORL, Bina 500 631 267 1805 1756
HMEL, Bathinda 762 922 54 3640 2436
Reliance, Jamng 2630 2816 2630 10294 9855
Reliance, SEZ 3162 2490 3162 11638 12621
Essar, Vadinar 1471 1755 1658 6927 6799
_________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 18679 18669 18143 74946 72143
_______________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
July July April-July April-July
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 381 345 385 1405 1540
Andhra Pradesh 23 27 16 101 88
Tamil Nadu 23 22 20 88 81
Assam $ 83 82 95 325 384
Mumbai High 1434 1405 1373 5535 5300
OIL:
Assam & 300 275 295 1112 1130
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 911 978 962 3878 4009
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3155 3134 3147 12445 12533
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
(Compiled by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Anand Basu)