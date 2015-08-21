Aug 21 Indian refiners processed 3 percent more crude oil in July from a year earlier at about 18.67 million tonnes, or 4.41 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Friday. The data included estimated crude processed by Reliance Industries Ltd's 580,000-bpd export-focused plant. Reliance's two refineries in Jamnagar in western Gujarat state account for about 30 percent of India's refining capacity. The country's oil output in July slipped 0.39 percent to about 740,094 bpd, or about 3.13 million tonnes, while natural gas output dipped 4.38 percent to about 2.62 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- July July April-July April-July 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 93 85 91 367 335 IOC, Barauni 534 534 569 2077 2220 IOC, Koyali 1174 1256 1168 4241 4483 IOC, Haldia 530 663 619 2640 2571 IOC, Mathura 681 757 754 2865 2943 IOC, Digboi 58 49 56 185 206 IOC, Panipat 1330 1191 1214 5063 4054 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 213 194 881 718 BPCL, Mumbai 1037 1099 1080 4456 3968 BPCL, Kochi 910 928 936 3653 3413 HPCL, Mumbai 634 690 683 2313 2080 HPCL, Visakh 619 466 825 2601 2704 CPCL, Manali 906 707 775 3420 3433 CPCL, Narimanam 43 49 45 180 205 NRL, Numaligarh 242 253 248 666 973 MRPL, Mangalore 1150 1107 1113 5018 4355 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 5 19 17 BORL, Bina 500 631 267 1805 1756 HMEL, Bathinda 762 922 54 3640 2436 Reliance, Jamng 2630 2816 2630 10294 9855 Reliance, SEZ 3162 2490 3162 11638 12621 Essar, Vadinar 1471 1755 1658 6927 6799 _________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18679 18669 18143 74946 72143 _______________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) July July April-July April-July 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 381 345 385 1405 1540 Andhra Pradesh 23 27 16 101 88 Tamil Nadu 23 22 20 88 81 Assam $ 83 82 95 325 384 Mumbai High 1434 1405 1373 5535 5300 OIL: Assam & 300 275 295 1112 1130 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 911 978 962 3878 4009 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3155 3134 3147 12445 12533 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura (Compiled by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Anand Basu)