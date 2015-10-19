NEW DELHI, Oct 19 Indian refiners processed 0.48 percent more crude oil in September from a year earlier at about 18.04 million tonnes, or about 4.41 million barrels per day (bpd), preliminary government data showed on Monday. The country's oil output in September slipped 0.06 percent to about 743,350 bpd, or about 3.04 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 0.88 percent to about 2.75 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Septmeber September April-Sept April-Sept 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 90 72 84 517 499 IOC, Barauni 516 527 391 3170 3122 IOC, Koyali 1178 1066 1029 6497 6624 IOC, Haldia 665 491 622 3799 3843 IOC, Mathura 705 696 639 4264 4245 IOC, Digboi 51 45 51 283 304 IOC, Panipat 1044 1269 1163 7419 6532 IOC, Bongaigaon 198 210 193 1302 1105 BPCL, Mumbai 1077 997 1057 6548 6164 BPCL, Kochi 880 901 913 5493 5271 HPCL, Mumbai 566 697 677 3703 3436 HPCL, Visakh 778 802 825 4261 4329 CPCL, Manali 877 685 816 4606 5079 CPCL, Narimanam 41 46 35 274 283 NRL, Numaligarh 235 248 228 1166 1452 MRPL, Mangalore 1000 976 1166 7343 6712 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 4 27 26 BORL, Bina 270 620 570 3045 2849 HMEL, Bathinda 738 907 75 5484 2511 Reliance, Jamng 2681 2731 2681 15813 15285 Reliance, SEZ 3057 3098 3057 17947 18787 Essar, Vadinar 1471 954 1681 9640 10181 ______________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 18125 18043 17957 112601 108637 _____________________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) September September April-Sept April-Sept 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 372 356 366 2125 2283 Andhra Pradesh 24 24 19 151 123 Tamil Nadu 22 20 18 130 119 Assam $ 82 78 87 484 565 Offshore# 1396 1379 1321 8351 7973 OIL: Assam & 293 262 279 1650 1708 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 880 924 955 5790 5830 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3070 3042 3044 18681 18601 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)