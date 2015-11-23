NEW DELHI, Nov 23 Indian refiners processed 4.43 percent less crude oil in September from a year earlier, the first decline since April and the steepest since July 2014, due to maintenance shutdowns at Essar Oil Ltd's Vadinar refinery and a plant maintained by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Refiners in Asia's third largest economy processed about 18.27 million tonnes, or about 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The country's oil output in September dropped 2.08 percent to about 745,101 bpd, or about 3.15 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 1.82 percent to about 2.80 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- October October April-Oct April-Oct 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 93 77 85 594 584 IOC, Barauni 534 559 531 3729 3653 IOC, Koyali 1219 1264 1162 7761 7786 IOC, Haldia 675 534 614 4333 4457 IOC, Mathura 737 776 684 5039 4928 IOC, Digboi 58 48 52 331 356 IOC, Panipat 1337 1264 1321 8683 7852 IOC, Bongaigaon 170 183 211 1485 1316 BPCL, Mumbai 1054 1126 985 7674 7149 BPCL, Kochi 910 656 907 6148 6178 HPCL, Mumbai 634 698 603 4401 4038 HPCL, Visakh 804 826 455 5088 4783 CPCL, Manali 906 628 812 5234 5890 CPCL, Narimanam 42 41 41 315 324 NRL, Numaligarh 242 233 248 1399 1670 MRPL, Mangalore 1000 972 1204 8315 7915 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 3 32 29 BORL, Bina 500 613 612 3658 3461 HMEL, Bathinda 762 932 866 6416 3377 Reliance, Jamng 2792 2815 2792 18628 18077 Reliance, SEZ 3195 3255 3195 21202 21982 Essar, Vadinar 1404 764 1736 10404 11917 ______________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19074 18269 19116 130869 127753 _____________________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) October October April-Oct April-Oct 2015 2014 2015 2014 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 387 367 387 2493 2670 Andhra Pradesh 24 25 20 176 143 Tamil Nadu 23 21 19 151 138 Assam $ 86 81 89 565 653 Offshore# 1338 1415 1389 9766 9362 OIL: Assam & 306 266 297 1916 2005 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 910 976 1018 6766 6848 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3073 3151 3218 21832 21819 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)