NEW DELHI, Nov 23 Indian refiners processed 4.43 percent less
crude oil in September from a year earlier, the first decline since April and
the steepest since July 2014, due to maintenance shutdowns at Essar Oil Ltd's
Vadinar refinery and a plant maintained by Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd, preliminary government data showed on Monday.
Refiners in Asia's third largest economy processed about 18.27 million
tonnes, or about 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.
The country's oil output in September dropped 2.08 percent to about 745,101
bpd, or about 3.15 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 1.82 percent to
about 2.80 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
October October April-Oct April-Oct
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 93 77 85 594 584
IOC, Barauni 534 559 531 3729 3653
IOC, Koyali 1219 1264 1162 7761 7786
IOC, Haldia 675 534 614 4333 4457
IOC, Mathura 737 776 684 5039 4928
IOC, Digboi 58 48 52 331 356
IOC, Panipat 1337 1264 1321 8683 7852
IOC, Bongaigaon 170 183 211 1485 1316
BPCL, Mumbai 1054 1126 985 7674 7149
BPCL, Kochi 910 656 907 6148 6178
HPCL, Mumbai 634 698 603 4401 4038
HPCL, Visakh 804 826 455 5088 4783
CPCL, Manali 906 628 812 5234 5890
CPCL, Narimanam 42 41 41 315 324
NRL, Numaligarh 242 233 248 1399 1670
MRPL, Mangalore 1000 972 1204 8315 7915
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 3 32 29
BORL, Bina 500 613 612 3658 3461
HMEL, Bathinda 762 932 866 6416 3377
Reliance, Jamng 2792 2815 2792 18628 18077
Reliance, SEZ 3195 3255 3195 21202 21982
Essar, Vadinar 1404 764 1736 10404 11917
______________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 19074 18269 19116 130869 127753
_____________________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
October October April-Oct April-Oct
2015 2014 2015 2014
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 387 367 387 2493 2670
Andhra Pradesh 24 25 20 176 143
Tamil Nadu 23 21 19 151 138
Assam $ 86 81 89 565 653
Offshore# 1338 1415 1389 9766 9362
OIL:
Assam & 306 266 297 1916 2005
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 910 976 1018 6766 6848
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3073 3151 3218 21832 21819
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)