Feb 23 Indian refiners processed 4.8 percent more crude oil in January than a
year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed about 20.62 million tonnes, or about 4.88
million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.
The country's oil output in January fell 4.6 percent to about 718,231 bpd, or about 3.04
million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 15.3 percent to about 2.45 billion cubic metres
(bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT
(in '000 tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
January January April-Jan April-Jan
2016 2015 2015/16 2014/15
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOC, Guwahati 68 40 81 781 840
IOC, Barauni 534 562 547 5472 4951
IOC, Koyali 1221 1189 1164 11374 11247
IOC, Haldia 690 723 594 6480 6388
IOC, Mathura 700 771 689 7306 7030
IOC, Digboi 58 43 55 459 521
IOC, Panipat 1337 1357 1270 12640 11749
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 200 220 2048 1977
BPCL, Mumbai 1120 1137 1155 11078 10608
BPCL, Kochi 900 925 922 8915 8605
HPCL, Mumbai 634 749 692 6542 6066
HPCL, Visakh 804 857 847 7598 7199
CPCL, Manali 906 895 903 7331 8559
CPCL, Narimanam 42 56 43 431 451
NRL, Numaligarh 242 234 224 2081 2376
MRPL, Mangalore 1500 1557 1355 12672 11952
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 3 52 42
BORL, Bina 500 601 578 5262 5222
HMEL, Bathinda 762 818 719 9077 5862
Reliance, Jamng 2802 2841 2802 27202 26384
Reliance, SEZ 3041 3281 3041 30875 31192
Essar, Vadinar 1691 1782 1768 15659 17139
______________________________________________________________________
TOTAL 19763 20624 19672 191335 186360
_____________________________________________________________________
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
_______________________________________________________________________
CRUDE OUTPUT
('000 tonnes)
January January April-Jan April-Jan
2016 2015 2015/16 2014/15
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
________________________________________________________________________
ONGC:
Gujarat 393 368 373 3581 3802
Andhra Pradesh 24 24 23 249 207
Tamil Nadu 24 21 20 212 195
Assam $ 90 80 82 806 908
Offshore# 1422 1339 1387 13868 13496
OIL:
Assam & 312 260 289 2711 2867
Arunachal Pradesh
Private operators 910 945 1011 9563 9883
____________________________________________________________________
Total 3175 3038 3185 30991 31359
____________________________________________________________________
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)