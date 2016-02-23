Feb 23 Indian refiners processed 4.8 percent more crude oil in January than a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed about 20.62 million tonnes, or about 4.88 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The country's oil output in January fell 4.6 percent to about 718,231 bpd, or about 3.04 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 15.3 percent to about 2.45 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- January January April-Jan April-Jan 2016 2015 2015/16 2014/15 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ IOC, Guwahati 68 40 81 781 840 IOC, Barauni 534 562 547 5472 4951 IOC, Koyali 1221 1189 1164 11374 11247 IOC, Haldia 690 723 594 6480 6388 IOC, Mathura 700 771 689 7306 7030 IOC, Digboi 58 43 55 459 521 IOC, Panipat 1337 1357 1270 12640 11749 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 200 220 2048 1977 BPCL, Mumbai 1120 1137 1155 11078 10608 BPCL, Kochi 900 925 922 8915 8605 HPCL, Mumbai 634 749 692 6542 6066 HPCL, Visakh 804 857 847 7598 7199 CPCL, Manali 906 895 903 7331 8559 CPCL, Narimanam 42 56 43 431 451 NRL, Numaligarh 242 234 224 2081 2376 MRPL, Mangalore 1500 1557 1355 12672 11952 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 3 52 42 BORL, Bina 500 601 578 5262 5222 HMEL, Bathinda 762 818 719 9077 5862 Reliance, Jamng 2802 2841 2802 27202 26384 Reliance, SEZ 3041 3281 3041 30875 31192 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1782 1768 15659 17139 ______________________________________________________________________ TOTAL 19763 20624 19672 191335 186360 _____________________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) January January April-Jan April-Jan 2016 2015 2015/16 2014/15 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ________________________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 393 368 373 3581 3802 Andhra Pradesh 24 24 23 249 207 Tamil Nadu 24 21 20 212 195 Assam $ 90 80 82 806 908 Offshore# 1422 1339 1387 13868 13496 OIL: Assam & 312 260 289 2711 2867 Arunachal Pradesh Private operators 910 945 1011 9563 9883 ____________________________________________________________________ Total 3175 3038 3185 30991 31359 ____________________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)