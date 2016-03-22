March 22 Indian refiners processed 8.1 percent more crude oil in February than a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed about 19 million tonnes, or about 4.80 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The country's oil output in February rose 0.75 percent to about 732,158 bpd, or about 2.90 million tonnes, while natural gas output was 1.24 percent higher at about 2.57 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. February had 29 days this year. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Feb Feb Feb April-Feb April-Feb 2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15) Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 75 38 71 819 911 IOC, Barauni 499 506 458 5978 5408 IOC, Koyali 1137 1177 1037 12551 12284 IOC, Haldia 625 641 600 7120 6988 IOC, Mathura 656 740 648 8046 7678 IOC, Digboi 51 44 46 503 567 IOC, Panipat 1208 1297 1109 13936 12857 IOC, Bongaigaon 192 192 200 2240 2177 BPCL, Mumbai 1043 1119 1035 12197 11642 BPCL, Kochi 790 873 839 9788 9444 HPCL, Mumbai 593 696 634 7238 6700 HPCL, Visakh 752 783 728 8381 7927 CPCL, Manali 848 868 800 8199 9359 CPCL, Narimanam 38 55 38 486 490 NRL, Numaligarh 223 203 216 2284 2593 MRPL, Mangalore 1300 1326 1194 13997 13146 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 7 4 60 46 BORL, Bina 500 502 465 5764 5687 HMEL, Bathinda 713 700 538 9777 6400 Reliance, Jamng 2499 2578 2499 29613 28883 Reliance, SEZ 2828 2988 2828 33863 34019 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1670 1598 17329 18737 TOTAL 18265 19001 17585 210169 203945 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Feb Feb Feb April-Feb April-Feb 2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15) Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 365 351 336 3932 4139 Andhra Pradesh 22 22 22 272 229 Tamil Nadu 22 21 19 233 215 Assam$ 86 76 72 882 980 Offshore# 1358 1311 1256 15179 14752 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 293 246 255 2957 3123 Private Operators 851 870 914 10433 10797 TOTAL 2998 2897 2875 33888 34234 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)