April 25 Indian refiners processed 10.81 percent more crude oil
in March than a year earlier as the government began adding crude processed by
the recently commissioned 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery on the
east coast, preliminary government data showed on Monday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed about 21.38 million
tonnes, or about 5.06 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.
In the fiscal year to March, Indian refiners processed 3.7 percent more oil
at about 4.65 million bpd, the data showed.
The country's oil output in March fell 5.1 percent to about 763,000 bpd, or
about 3.23 million tonnes while during the fiscal year crude production declined
1.36 percent to average about 742,000 bpd.
Natural gas output in March dipped 10.48 percent to about 2.54 billion cubic
metres (bcm) and declined by 4.18 percent during April 2015-March 2016 to 32.25
bcm, the data showed
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
March March March April-March April-March
2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15)
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 90 85 95 904 1006
IOC, Barauni 534 567 535 6545 5944
IOC, Koyali 1220 1269 1001 13820 13285
IOC, Haldia 700 656 662 7776 7650
IOC, Mathura 700 814 837 8860 8515
IOC, Digboi 51 59 24 562 591
IOC, Panipat 1337 1346 1333 15282 14191
IOC, Bongaigaon 205 202 226 2442 2403
IOC, Paradip 500 504 -- 1007 --
BPCL, Mumbai 1077 1174 1179 13371 12821
BPCL, Kochi 900 923 912 10712 10356
HPCL, Mumbai 634 776 709 8013 7408
HPCL, Visakh 804 840 843 9220 8770
CPCL, Manali 906 901 891 9100 10251
CPCL, Narimanam 42 58 42 544 531
NRL, Numaligarh 240 236 184 2520 2777
MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1535 1486 15532 14632
ONGC, Tatipaka 5 8 4 67 51
BORL, Bina 500 638 521 6402 6209
HMEL, Bathinda 762 937 918 10713 7318
Reliance, Jamng 1985 2815 1985 32428 30867
Reliance, SEZ 3155 3269 3155 37133 37174
Essar, Vadinar 1691 1772 1754 19101 20491
TOTAL 19488 21383 19296 232055 223242
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
March March March April-March April-March
2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15)
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 399 379 375 4311 4514
Andhra Pradesh 23 23 25 295 254
Tamil Nadu 23 21 25 254 240
Assam$ 94 83 81 965 1061
Offshore# 1451 1364 1443 16543 16195
OIL:
Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 316 269 289 3226 3412
Private Operators 910 923 989 11356 11785
TOTAL 3216 3062 3227 36950 37461
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
