April 25 Indian refiners processed 10.81 percent more crude oil in March than a year earlier as the government began adding crude processed by the recently commissioned 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery on the east coast, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed about 21.38 million tonnes, or about 5.06 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. In the fiscal year to March, Indian refiners processed 3.7 percent more oil at about 4.65 million bpd, the data showed. The country's oil output in March fell 5.1 percent to about 763,000 bpd, or about 3.23 million tonnes while during the fiscal year crude production declined 1.36 percent to average about 742,000 bpd. Natural gas output in March dipped 10.48 percent to about 2.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) and declined by 4.18 percent during April 2015-March 2016 to 32.25 bcm, the data showed Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) March March March April-March April-March 2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15) Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 90 85 95 904 1006 IOC, Barauni 534 567 535 6545 5944 IOC, Koyali 1220 1269 1001 13820 13285 IOC, Haldia 700 656 662 7776 7650 IOC, Mathura 700 814 837 8860 8515 IOC, Digboi 51 59 24 562 591 IOC, Panipat 1337 1346 1333 15282 14191 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 202 226 2442 2403 IOC, Paradip 500 504 -- 1007 -- BPCL, Mumbai 1077 1174 1179 13371 12821 BPCL, Kochi 900 923 912 10712 10356 HPCL, Mumbai 634 776 709 8013 7408 HPCL, Visakh 804 840 843 9220 8770 CPCL, Manali 906 901 891 9100 10251 CPCL, Narimanam 42 58 42 544 531 NRL, Numaligarh 240 236 184 2520 2777 MRPL, Mangalore 1450 1535 1486 15532 14632 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 8 4 67 51 BORL, Bina 500 638 521 6402 6209 HMEL, Bathinda 762 937 918 10713 7318 Reliance, Jamng 1985 2815 1985 32428 30867 Reliance, SEZ 3155 3269 3155 37133 37174 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1772 1754 19101 20491 TOTAL 19488 21383 19296 232055 223242 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) March March March April-March April-March 2016 2016 2015 (2015/16) (2014/15) Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 399 379 375 4311 4514 Andhra Pradesh 23 23 25 295 254 Tamil Nadu 23 21 25 254 240 Assam$ 94 83 81 965 1061 Offshore# 1451 1364 1443 16543 16195 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 316 269 289 3226 3412 Private Operators 910 923 989 11356 11785 TOTAL 3216 3062 3227 36950 37461 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)