Aug 24 Indian refiners processed 13.67 percent more crude oil in July compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 21.22 million tonnes, or about 5.02 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, the data showed. India's oil output in July fell 1.81 percent to about 727,700 bpd, or about 3.08 million tonnes, while natural gas output rose 3.27 percent to 2.70 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) July-16 July-16 July-15 Apr-July Apr-July 2016 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 84 86 85 302 367 IOC, Barauni 533 576 534 2259 2077 IOC, Koyali 1224 1273 1256 4962 4241 IOC, Haldia 660 659 663 2747 2640 IOC, Mathura 725 755 757 3163 2865 IOC, Digboi 16 24 49 164 185 IOC, Panipat 1333 1400 1191 5459 5063 IOC, Bongaigaon 197 215 213 841 881 IOC, Paradip 600 697 0 1887 0 BPCL, Mumbai 1179 1210 1099 4688 4456 BPCL, Kochi 883 923 928 3647 3653 HPCL, Mumbai 685 689 690 2752 2313 HPCL, Visakh 710 731 466 3148 2601 CPCL, Manali 900 948 707 3452 3420 CPCL, Narimanam 51 48 49 187 180 NRL, Numaligarh 231 237 253 925 666 MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1332 1107 5004 5018 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 5 28 19 BORL, Bina 525 502 631 2184 1805 HMEL, Bathinda 796 909 922 3652 3640 Reliance, Jamng 2816 2814 2816 11129 10294 Reliance, SEZ 2490 3425 2490 11937 11638 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1760 1755 6978 6927 TOTAL 19434 21221 18668 81494 74946 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) July July July Apr-July Apr-July 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 371 378 345 1475 1406 Andhra Pradesh 23 21 27 84 101 Tamil Nadu 19 19 22 77 88 Assam$ 83 79 82 311 325 Offshore# 1403 1371 1405 5413 5535 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 271 273 275 1071 1112 Pradesh Private Operators 920 937 978 3648 3878 TOTAL 3090 3077 3134 12078 12445 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)