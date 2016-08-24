Aug 24 Indian refiners processed 13.67 percent more crude oil in July compared
with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 21.22 million tonnes, or about 5.02
million barrels per day (bpd) in July, the data showed.
India's oil output in July fell 1.81 percent to about 727,700 bpd, or about 3.08 million
tonnes, while natural gas output rose 3.27 percent to 2.70 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data
showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
July-16 July-16 July-15 Apr-July Apr-July
2016 2015
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 84 86 85 302 367
IOC, Barauni 533 576 534 2259 2077
IOC, Koyali 1224 1273 1256 4962 4241
IOC, Haldia 660 659 663 2747 2640
IOC, Mathura 725 755 757 3163 2865
IOC, Digboi 16 24 49 164 185
IOC, Panipat 1333 1400 1191 5459 5063
IOC, Bongaigaon 197 215 213 841 881
IOC, Paradip 600 697 0 1887 0
BPCL, Mumbai 1179 1210 1099 4688 4456
BPCL, Kochi 883 923 928 3647 3653
HPCL, Mumbai 685 689 690 2752 2313
HPCL, Visakh 710 731 466 3148 2601
CPCL, Manali 900 948 707 3452 3420
CPCL, Narimanam 51 48 49 187 180
NRL, Numaligarh 231 237 253 925 666
MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1332 1107 5004 5018
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 5 28 19
BORL, Bina 525 502 631 2184 1805
HMEL, Bathinda 796 909 922 3652 3640
Reliance, Jamng 2816 2814 2816 11129 10294
Reliance, SEZ 2490 3425 2490 11937 11638
Essar, Vadinar 1691 1760 1755 6978 6927
TOTAL 19434 21221 18668 81494 74946
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Essar Oil
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
July July July Apr-July Apr-July
2016 2015 2016 2015
2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 371 378 345 1475 1406
Andhra Pradesh 23 21 27 84 101
Tamil Nadu 19 19 22 77 88
Assam$ 83 79 82 311 325
Offshore# 1403 1371 1405 5413 5535
OIL:
Assam & Arunachal 271 273 275 1071 1112
Pradesh
Private Operators 920 937 978 3648 3878
TOTAL 3090 3077 3134 12078 12445
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)