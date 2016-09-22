Sept 22 Indian refiners processed 3.46 percent more crude oil in August compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 20.29 million tonnes, or about 4.80 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the data showed. India's oil output in August fell 3.93 percent to about 725,400 bpd, or about 3.07 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 5.72 percent to 2.77 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Aug-16 Aug-16 Aug-15 Apr-Aug Apr-Aug 2016 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 84 66 79 368 445 IOC, Barauni 533 571 566 2830 2643 IOC, Koyali 1224 1229 1191 6191 5431 IOC, Haldia 630 630 667 3377 3307 IOC, Mathura 665 701 703 3864 3568 IOC, Digboi 59 40 53 205 238 IOC, Panipat 1268 1048 1087 6507 6150 IOC, Bongaigaon 197 202 212 1043 1093 IOC, Paradip 750 465 0 2352 0 BPCL, Mumbai 1167 1212 1095 5901 5551 BPCL, Kochi 883 938 938 4585 4591 HPCL, Mumbai 685 737 693 3488 3006 HPCL, Visakh 462 517 858 3665 3459 CPCL, Manali 900 961 501 4412 3921 CPCL, Narimanam 51 46 48 233 228 NRL, Numaligarh 231 239 253 1164 919 MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1376 1349 6380 6367 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 6 3 34 22 BORL, Bina 450 588 620 2772 2425 HMEL, Bathinda 796 934 937 4586 4578 Reliance, Jamng 2788 2779 2788 13908 13082 Reliance, SEZ 3211 3224 3211 15161 14849 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1781 1759 8759 8686 TOTAL 19830 20290 19612 101784 94558 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) July July July Apr-July Apr-July 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 373 383 364 1858 1770 Andhra Pradesh 23 22 25 107 127 Tamil Nadu 19 19 22 97 110 Assam$ 84 81 82 391 406 Offshore# 1398 1360 1436 6773 6972 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 276 272 276 1343 1388 Pradesh Private Operators 926 930 988 4578 4866 TOTAL 3099 3068 3193 15146 15638 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)