Sept 22 Indian refiners processed 3.46 percent more crude oil in August compared
with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.
Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 20.29 million tonnes, or about 4.80
million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the data showed.
India's oil output in August fell 3.93 percent to about 725,400 bpd, or about 3.07 million
tonnes, while natural gas output fell 5.72 percent to 2.77 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data
showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
Aug-16 Aug-16 Aug-15 Apr-Aug Apr-Aug
2016 2015
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 84 66 79 368 445
IOC, Barauni 533 571 566 2830 2643
IOC, Koyali 1224 1229 1191 6191 5431
IOC, Haldia 630 630 667 3377 3307
IOC, Mathura 665 701 703 3864 3568
IOC, Digboi 59 40 53 205 238
IOC, Panipat 1268 1048 1087 6507 6150
IOC, Bongaigaon 197 202 212 1043 1093
IOC, Paradip 750 465 0 2352 0
BPCL, Mumbai 1167 1212 1095 5901 5551
BPCL, Kochi 883 938 938 4585 4591
HPCL, Mumbai 685 737 693 3488 3006
HPCL, Visakh 462 517 858 3665 3459
CPCL, Manali 900 961 501 4412 3921
CPCL, Narimanam 51 46 48 233 228
NRL, Numaligarh 231 239 253 1164 919
MRPL, Mangalore 1100 1376 1349 6380 6367
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 6 3 34 22
BORL, Bina 450 588 620 2772 2425
HMEL, Bathinda 796 934 937 4586 4578
Reliance, Jamng 2788 2779 2788 13908 13082
Reliance, SEZ 3211 3224 3211 15161 14849
Essar, Vadinar 1691 1781 1759 8759 8686
TOTAL 19830 20290 19612 101784 94558
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
July July July Apr-July Apr-July
2016 2015 2016 2015
2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 373 383 364 1858 1770
Andhra Pradesh 23 22 25 107 127
Tamil Nadu 19 19 22 97 110
Assam$ 84 81 82 391 406
Offshore# 1398 1360 1436 6773 6972
OIL:
Assam & Arunachal 276 272 276 1343 1388
Pradesh
Private Operators 926 930 988 4578 4866
TOTAL 3099 3068 3193 15146 15638
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)