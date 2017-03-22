March 22 Indian refiners processed about 2.33 percent less oil in February from a year ago at 19.05 million tonnes, or about 5 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. India's oil output in February fell 3.4 percent to about 2.80 million tonnes year-over-year, or about 732,300 bpd, while natural gas output declined about 1.7 percent to 2.50 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Feb 2017 Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Apr-Feb Apr-Feb 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 79 68 38 785 819 IOC, Barauni 481 487 506 5698 5978 IOC, Koyali 979 1028 1117 12760 12551 IOC, Haldia 615 624 641 6973 7120 IOC, Mathura 602 721 740 8400 8046 IOC, Digboi 52 42 44 480 503 IOC, Panipat 1194 1248 1297 14244 13936 IOC, Bongaigaon 181 189 192 2275 2240 IOC, Paradip 999 929 503 7025 1311 BPCL, Mumbai 712 921 1119 12856 12197 BPCL, Kochi 1264 1101 873 10703 9788 HPCL, Mumbai 470 684 696 7750 7237 HPCL, Visakh 730 772 783 8193 8474 CPCL, Manali 490 434 868 9020 8199 CPCL, Narimanam 46 37 55 480 486 NRL, Numaligarh 200 210 203 2464 2284 MRPL, Mangalore 1255 1223 1326 14520 13997 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 7 78 60 BORL, Bina 525 481 502 5741 5764 HMEL, Bathinda 719 835 700 9791 9776 Reliance, Jamng 2578 2505 2578 30038 29613 Reliance, SEZ 2988 2908 2988 34071 33863 Essar, Vadinar 1672 1595 1670 19158 17329 TOTAL 18834 19050 19504 224055 211482 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Feb-17 Feb-17 Feb-16 Apr-Feb Apr-Feb 2017 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 344 346 351 4082 3930 Andhra Pradesh 23 22 22 248 272 Tamil Nadu 19 20 20 215 227 Assam$ 78 74 76 871 882 Offshore# 1367 1280 1311 14871 15179 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 300 260 246 2958 2952 Pradesh Private Operators 825 796 870 9667 10433 TOTAL 2956 2797 2986 32918 33880 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)