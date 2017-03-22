March 22 Indian refiners processed about 2.33
percent less oil in February from a year ago at 19.05 million
tonnes, or about 5 million barrels per day (bpd) during the
month, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.
India's oil output in February fell 3.4 percent to about 2.80
million tonnes year-over-year, or about 732,300 bpd, while
natural gas output declined about 1.7 percent to 2.50 billion
cubic metres (bcm), the data showed.
Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude
oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
Feb 2017 Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Apr-Feb Apr-Feb
2017 2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 79 68 38 785 819
IOC, Barauni 481 487 506 5698 5978
IOC, Koyali 979 1028 1117 12760 12551
IOC, Haldia 615 624 641 6973 7120
IOC, Mathura 602 721 740 8400 8046
IOC, Digboi 52 42 44 480 503
IOC, Panipat 1194 1248 1297 14244 13936
IOC, Bongaigaon 181 189 192 2275 2240
IOC, Paradip 999 929 503 7025 1311
BPCL, Mumbai 712 921 1119 12856 12197
BPCL, Kochi 1264 1101 873 10703 9788
HPCL, Mumbai 470 684 696 7750 7237
HPCL, Visakh 730 772 783 8193 8474
CPCL, Manali 490 434 868 9020 8199
CPCL, Narimanam 46 37 55 480 486
NRL, Numaligarh 200 210 203 2464 2284
MRPL, Mangalore 1255 1223 1326 14520 13997
ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 7 78 60
BORL, Bina 525 481 502 5741 5764
HMEL, Bathinda 719 835 700 9791 9776
Reliance, Jamng 2578 2505 2578 30038 29613
Reliance, SEZ 2988 2908 2988 34071 33863
Essar, Vadinar 1672 1595 1670 19158 17329
TOTAL 18834 19050 19504 224055 211482
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
Feb-17 Feb-17 Feb-16 Apr-Feb Apr-Feb
2017 2016
Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
ONGC:
Gujarat 344 346 351 4082 3930
Andhra Pradesh 23 22 22 248 272
Tamil Nadu 19 20 20 215 227
Assam$ 78 74 76 871 882
Offshore# 1367 1280 1311 14871 15179
OIL:
Assam & Arunachal 300 260 246 2958 2952
Pradesh
Private Operators 825 796 870 9667 10433
TOTAL 2956 2797 2986 32918 33880
Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High
