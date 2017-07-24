TABLE-India's June oil output up 0.6 pct y/y - govt data

July 24 (Reuters) - India's crude oil production in June rose 0.6 percent from a year ago to about 2.99 million tonnes, while natural gas output increased by 6 percent to 2.76 billion cubic metres, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Refinery production fell 0.5 percent to 20.06 million tonnes. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) June -17 June -17 June-16 April-June 2017 April-June 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 75 64 68 238 216 IOC, Barauni 530 550 547 1642 1683 IOC, Gujarat 680 785 1233 3079 3689 IOC, Haldia 675 673 682 2039 2087 IOC, Mathura 775 826 797 2447 2408 IOC, Digboi 40 52 43 160 141 IOC, Panipat 1315 1310 1357 4039 4059 IOC, Bongaigaon 205 202 200 576 626 IOC, Paradip 1110 1267 257 3300 1190 BPCL, Mumbai 1100 1110 1163 3085 3478 BPCL, Kochi 1100 1133 897 3253 2724 HPCL, Mumbai 657 705 625 2132 2062 HPCL, Visakh 793 781 798 2359 2417 CPCL, Manali 825 915 882 2463 2504 CPCL, Narimanam 41 49 33 126 139 NRL, Numaligarh 220 234 233 705 688 MRPL, Mangalore 1350 1419 1274 4027 3672 ONGC, Tatipaka 3 7 8 20 21 BORL, Bina 525 587 532 1773 1682 HMEL, Bathinda 397 0 878 822 2744 RIL, Jamnagar 2727 2623 2727 8030 8315 RIL, SEZ 3215 3101 3215 9457 8512 Essar, Vadinar 1678 1664 1720 5126 5218 TOTAL 20035 20058 20168 60898 60273 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) June-17 June 17 June-16 April-June 2017 April-June 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 26 26 21 83 63 Assam $ 81 81 76 245 232 Gujarat 369 364 361 1113 1097 Tamil Nadu 21 22 19 64 58 Offshore# 1394 1366 1327 4135 4042 OIL Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 284 279 265 840 798 Private Operators 874 846 898 2542 2711 Total 3050 2985 2967 9022 9001 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)