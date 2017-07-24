FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
TABLE-India's June oil output up 0.6 pct y/y - govt data
Top News
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
July 24, 2017

TABLE-India's June oil output up 0.6 pct y/y - govt data

5 Min Read

    July 24 (Reuters) - India's crude oil production in June rose 0.6 percent from a year
ago to about 2.99 million tonnes, while natural gas output increased by 6 percent to 2.76
billion cubic metres, preliminary government data showed on Monday.
    Refinery production fell 0.5 percent to 20.06 million tonnes.
    Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
    
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes)
    
                   June -17  June -17   June-16     April-June 2017  April-June 2016 
 Unit              Plan      Actual     Actual      Actual           Actual
 IOC, Guwahati           75         64          68              238               216
 IOC, Barauni           530        550         547             1642              1683
 IOC, Gujarat           680        785        1233             3079              3689
 IOC, Haldia            675        673         682             2039              2087
 IOC, Mathura           775        826         797             2447              2408
 IOC, Digboi             40         52          43              160               141
 IOC, Panipat          1315       1310        1357             4039              4059
 IOC, Bongaigaon        205        202         200              576               626
 IOC, Paradip          1110       1267         257             3300              1190
 BPCL, Mumbai          1100       1110        1163             3085              3478
 BPCL, Kochi           1100       1133         897             3253              2724
 HPCL, Mumbai           657        705         625             2132              2062
 HPCL, Visakh           793        781         798             2359              2417
 CPCL, Manali           825        915         882             2463              2504
 CPCL, Narimanam         41         49          33              126               139
 NRL, Numaligarh        220        234         233              705               688
 MRPL, Mangalore       1350       1419        1274             4027              3672
 ONGC, Tatipaka           3          7           8               20                21
 BORL, Bina             525        587         532             1773              1682
 HMEL, Bathinda         397          0         878              822              2744
 RIL, Jamnagar         2727       2623        2727             8030              8315
 RIL, SEZ              3215       3101        3215             9457              8512
 Essar, Vadinar        1678       1664        1720             5126              5218
 TOTAL                20035      20058       20168            60898             60273
 

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas via Press Information Bureau website
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
     
  CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes)
    
    
                             June-17  June 17  June-16   April-June 2017   April-June 2016
 Unit                        Plan     Actual   Actual    Actual            Actual
 ONGC                                                                                     
 Andhra Pradesh                   26       26        21                83               63
 Assam $                          81       81        76               245              232
 Gujarat                         369      364       361              1113             1097
 Tamil Nadu                       21       22        19                64               58
 Offshore#                      1394     1366      1327              4135             4042
 OIL                                                                                      
 Assam & Arunachal Pradesh       284      279       265               840              798
 Private Operators               874      846       898              2542             2711
 Total                          3050     2985      2967              9022             9001
 

Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
$ : Includes oil output of Tripura
# : Includes oil output from Mumbai High

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

